The weather will be warming up a bit this week, with daytime highs hitting the low to mid-70s. But the nights will be chilly, with lows in the 40s.

EASTSIDE SCENE

Silver Lake: Even the Silver Lake Walking Man is wearing a mask these days.

REAL ESTATE MONDAY

Elysian Valley development boom

The wood framing has been completed for a small live/work development half a block from the L.A. River, Urbanize reports. Upon completion, the four-story building at 2410-2412 Eads St. will contain eight residential units over a ground-floor coffee shop.

This project is part of an ongoing development boom in Frogtown. Aging warehouses and small commercial buildings near the river have been upgraded into fancy offices, restaurants and shops or torn down to make way for new housing.

Among the projects:

• A three-story complex with 52 apartments is nearing completion in the 1900 block of Blake Avenue.

• A loan has been secured to build 112-units of housing with ground-floor retail spaces on several lots in the 2900 block of Allesandro Street.

• Several new restaurants and bars have been proposed for a portion of a nearly 2-acre site in the 3000 block of Gilroy Street next to the L.A. River.

Head over to the full version of Real Estate Monday for more news from Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock, East Hollywood, Glassell Park, Lincoln Heights, and Los Feliz.

NOTEBOOK

Eats

• Atwater Village: The owners of Holy Basil, a Downtown LA Thai restaurant, are planning to open an outlet this summer in a new food hall on Glendale Boulevard. It will be one of a half-a-dozen restaurants and or shops operating out of the former El Cañonazo Market in a project called El Cañon. Eater LA

• Echo Park: Quarter Sheets Pizza Club has begun walk-up and pre-order service in the former Trencher sandwich shop on Portia Street near Sunset Boulevard. Whole pizzas and pizza by the slice are available. Wine, too.

Food drive

Lincoln Heights: L.A. Sanitation's North Central Yard at 452 San Fernando Road will be one of the drop-off points for a non-perishable food drive. Donations will go to St. Francis Center and the L.A. Regional Food Bank.

SCHOOLS

Head start on health care careers

A group of 20 ninth-grade students from Ednovate East College Prep in Lincoln Heights has embarked on a journey that could lead to careers in health care.

The charter school has partnered with the nearby USC Keck School of Medicine to bring Med-COR to campus. Med-COR, which stands for Medical Counseling, Organizing, and Recruiting program, is designed to prepare disadvantaged students of color for college while fostering an interest in health care careers. The program launched this academic year with 20 students and will grow by 20 more each year until all grade levels are represented, said Principal Andrew Martinez.

The charter school focuses on health sciences in part because health careers are among the fastest-growing industries in Los Angeles, Martinez said. The industry needs more people of color, particularly Latinos and Blacks, who are underrepresented in this field, he said.

“We’re incredibly excited to offer this opportunity to our students,” Martinez said.

LAUSD Testing Kits

With classes set to begin this week, the LAUSD started distributing thousands of take-home COVID-19 tests to students' families on Friday so they can meet the requirement of logging a negative test before returning to campuses. The district also revealed that the infection rate of students and staff has jumped dramatically from levels before the winter break. The Eastsider

CLASSIFIEDS

QUOTED

-- Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell in a tribute to the late 4th District Councilmember Tom Labonge, on the first anniversary of his death

CALENDAR

