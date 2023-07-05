Hello Wednesday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
How was your Independence Day? If you need help recovering, I recommend a dose of the Eastsider's daily newsletter.
On to today's news.
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Mount Washington: The purple flowers of an artichoke plant caught the eye of Robert Moore during a walk through his neighborhood. "Cooked artichokes are delicious, but if you let them bloom it’s a feast for the eyes."
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla
📢 News
Volunteer firefighters
Mount Washington: Firefighters, with the help of residents, extinguished an approximately quarter-acre grass fire that broke out at this afternoon in the 400 block of West Avenue 37. "We thank the residents that helped to slow the progress with garden hoses, prior to LAFD arrival," said the L.A. Fire Department. No one was injured, and no structures were damaged.
MONTECITO HEIGHTS & BOYLE HEIGHTS
Veronica Gutierrez: From activism to authorship
Author Veronica Gutierrez began writing after she retired from her careers in law, politics and public service. She worked with the late Gloria Molina and recently helped set up Karen Bass’s office after her mayoral win. One could say that activism runs in her family: Her parents were founding members of the Mothers of East Los Angeles, who advocated against environmental racism in the mid-’80s.
Gutierrez’s new novel, “As You Look,” follows Yolanda Avila on a quest to find her kidnapped godson, protect her family from a stalker, and process the survivor’s guilt of losing her mother. The author finds that her work in politics has given her a lot of material to work with as a fiction writer.
Along with the many people featured in the novel, Boyle Heights is a character all to itself. Gutierrez even mentions local spots, like Espacio 1839, by name.
“There are certain things you remember, you feel [from childhood] that make it easier to describe the setting,” said Gutierrez, who lives in Montecito Heights.
The main character in “As You Look” “just so happens to be queer.” Still, Gutierrez wanted to focus more on writing about a long-term, solid relationship, and she drew inspiration from her relationship with her wife.
She also wanted to defy the stereotypes often associated with mystery and crime novels that portray protagonists as alcoholics or struggling psychologically. Gutierrez ultimately hopes her stories will be a positive that teaches readers more about the diversity of Boyle Heights.
“A lot of people don’t know this area of Los Angeles,” she said. “And the image of L.A. is very different than the reality.”
MOUNT WASHINGTON
Southwest Museum remains in limbo
Will the shuttered and emptied Southwest Museum finally find a new operator? Maybe.
The fate of one of the city’s oldest museums has remained uncertain since its owner, The Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park, announced four years ago that it was “seeking organizations to propose innovative and financially sustainable concepts” for the 12-acre hillside property.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A few months later, the Autry said three dozen potential suitors had indicated an interest in the landmark, founded by Charles Lummis in 1913, and the Casa de Adobe, a 1917 replica of a rancho near the museum on Figueroa Street. But nothing ever happened. Last year, the Autry announced it had "recently executed a pre-development agreement" with an entity to revitalize and reuse the two sites. Again, nothing happened.
Last week, after being contacted by The Eastsider for an update, the museum released a statement saying a group of “civic leaders throughout Los Angeles County” were looking at the property. The group was said to be “deeply interested and capable of stewarding the Southwest property and preserving it as a cultural resource to be enjoyed by all.”
The Autry also said it has recently been consulting with Brenda Levin, an architect and historic preservation advocate who developed a detailed rehabilitation study in 2004.
The Autry provided no further information.
Meanwhile, the Southwest has remained closed to the public since last August, when a fire inspection cited safety issues, including signage, fire protection equipment, alarms, emergency lighting, and holes in the walls and ceilings, according to L.A. Fire Department records.
The Autry has not said if repairs have been made or when the museum will reopen.
The Autry has invested substantial amounts of money into the Southwest since their merger twenty years ago. But the Autry has been criticized by residents who want the Southwest reopened as a full-fledged museum.
The 300,000 artifacts from the museum have now been moved out to a facility in Burbank, according to Frank Parrello, a member of the Southwest Museum Site Steering Committee..
🗓️ Things to Do
Thursday, July 6
Echo Park: Get groovy at The Short Stop with Funky Records. Dance to disco, boogie, and house music.
Silver Lake: Take dance classes at Studio A Dance with Sunny Stoltz. Start the first hour with stretching and conditioning followed by contemporary dance lessons.
Eagle Rock: See Snow White and the 007 Dwarfs at the Remsen Bird Hillside Theater. This inventive play will be performed without props or special costumes. Celebrating over 25 years, the Occidental Children's Theater is celebrating with a seven-week outdoor run.
Friday, July 7
Cypress Park: Take the kids to the First Friday Community Campfire at Rio de Los Angles State Park, featuring a community bird walk, music and sing-a-longs and s’mores!
Echo Park: Bring a friend or come alone for a live show at Drake Hall. Catch the dark and comedic play about two seemingly identical couples, The Realistic Joneses, this weekend.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
What did you think of today's Daily Digest?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
📈 216 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.