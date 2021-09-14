Hello!

Today the California voters will decide if Gov. Gavin Newsom stays or goes. We will be posting election updates on TheEastsiderLA.com tonight.

NEWS

Vaccination exemptions

Nearly 11% of Los Angeles' 57,476 city employees have stated their intent to seek a religious or medical exemption from the city's mandate that employees get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data released by the city today. About half of those come from the LAPD. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

One of the largest event and entertainment venues on the Eastside has opened in East Hollywood

It seems like East Hollywood is having its moment. Hot new restaurants and bars have opened up and new housing is rising all over the place. And now the neighborhood's nightlife is about to get a big boost.

After years of delays, Vermont Hollywood, an event and performance venue that can hold up to 1,200 people, has opened its doors on Vermont Avenue near L.A. City College.

It’s only open on weekends now, hosting acts ranging from a Berlin-based electronic musician to a Colombian cumbia group. But more is to come in 2022.

“We will … be working with all local, regional, and national event promoters to bring in the best of the best in all genres of music,” said general manager Chris Diaz.

Read more in The Eastsider

Real Estate Reductions

This week's featured price cuts include a $50k drop on a Highland Park bungalow; a $24k slice on a Cypress Park 4-bedroom; and a $75k chop on an Atwater Village traditional.

Read more in The Eastsider

CALENDAR

Sept 15: USGBC-LA’s Annual Mini-Golf Tournament and House Party

Sept 15: Popular Kids Club w/ Adam Conover, Bassem Youssef + MORE

Sept 18: The Queer Mercado

Go here for event details

