Hello!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Our Eastside Weekend calendar is packed with about two dozen events where ghosts and goblins of every age will be able to celebrate Halloween and get an early start on Día de los Muertos. Read on for these events and the latest news.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Atwater Village: May your Halloween haul include a tray of tasty skeleton cookies. Thanks to The Village Bakery & Cafe for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
👏 Thank You Thursday
Thanks to the readers who made recent contributions: Alex B., Deckhous, Rosie Delgadillo Reilly, Amy G., Annette Gutierrez, Jeffrey L., Cheyenne L. Ogden, Astrid R., Kathleen S., Jane S. and Richard Vasquez.
Our Reader Sponsors play a big role in providing the financial support to provide you with more of the community news you need to stay informed and connected.
📢 News
Burglary thwarted
Silver Lake: A burglary suspect was arrested, and two others are on the loose after attempting to rob a home early this morning in the 2000 block of West Silver Lake Drive. Residents alerted by the home's surveillance system called police at about 1:30 am to report three masked men attempting to break into the residence, LAPD Officer Melissa Podany told City News Service. Two suspects avoided capture but left behind their car, said Fox11.
Eastside councilmen censured
City Hall: After another raucous start to its meeting, the City Council voted 12-0 Wednesday to censure Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo for their roles in the City Hall racism scandal. Its the first time the council has censured council members since at least 1911, according to the city clerk's office. However, the vote was mostly symbolic and won't force either council member to resign. "There are no steps remaining for this council to take to demand those resignations," said Council President Paul Krekorian. The Eastsider
🎃 EASTSIDE WEEKEND -- Halloween Edition
- A rundown of fun and frightful events across the Eastside and neighboring communities.
- 🧛 Vampires indicate kid and family-friendly event
By Jennifer Rodriguez & Carol Sanchez
👻 Friday, Oct 28
🧛 Atwater Village: Join the parade of goblins on Glendale Boulevard for an afternoon of Trick or Treat on the Boolevard.
Boyle Heights: Costumes are encouraged for This is Halloween, a goth/industrial EBM dance party brought to you by Release The Bats Club.
🧛 City Terrace: Take the family to City Terrace Park for the Trick or Treat Village, featuring game booths, candy, music, contest costumes and pumpkin carvings.
Echo Park: Watch a 1977 Japanese horror film House followed by a solo performance of LA-based musician Harmony Index at Heavy Manners Library.
Echo Park: RSVP for the Friday Before Halloween Party with drag performers, flash tattoos, tarot readings and dancing.
Highland Park: Fans of pop, noise rock and more will find something to like and listen to at The Halloween Freakout.
Montecito Heights: The Victorians of the Heritage Square Museum have received a Halloween makeover for trick-or-treating on Cemetery Lane. Through Halloween.
👺 Saturday, Oct 29
🧛 Alhambra: The 9th Annual Alhambra Pumpkin Run returns with 1k, 5k and 10k runs and a Hallowscream Festival in Downtown Alhambra.
Atwater Village: Who will win the $300 gift certificate for the best costume at the Strange Magic Halloween Party?
🧛 Downtown LA: The South Patio at Union Station -- aka Boonion Station -- will be transformed into a Halloween Village on Saturday and Sunday with family-friendly activities ranging from a hay maze and slime sessions to face painting and howling stilt walkers.
🧛 East LA: The Catholic cemetery will host a Día De Los Muertos Mass and celebration on Saturday with altars in honor of the departed, kids' activities and performances by Ballet Folklorico Ollin and female mariachi ensemble Las Colibri.
Echo Park: Wear your prize-winning costume at Spooky Feels Halloween Dance Party, featuring indie rock and dance music.
🧛 Elysian Heights: Take the kids to Elysian Heights Arts Magnet for an afternoon of free arts & crafts, games, performances and a haunted maze during the Dia de los Muertos and Harvest Festival.
🧛 Hollywood Forever Cemetery: The Halloween Spooktacular at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Highland Park is sold out. However, the theater company will stage puppet shows at Dia de Los Muertos events at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Forest Lawn in Glendale on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Lincoln Heights: The beer and cider will flow, and DJs will put you in a party mood at the Zombie Halloween.
Silver Lake: A DJ, drag queen and a $250 costume contest prize await at the Spooky Pop Halloween party.
🧛 Silver Lake: It's Rose Scharlin's 19th Annual Hullabaloo! Perfect for preschoolers, this Halloween Fundraiser will have homemade goods, games and crafts.
Silver Lake: Dress up as your favorite Bollywood character and head for Bollyween, a Bollywood Halloween Party.
😱 Sunday, Oct 30
Griffith Park: Take the L.A. Haunted Hayride to the mythical town of Midnight Falls for ghosts, ghouls and ghastly monsters. Every night through Halloween.
Highland Park: I'll have what that zombie is drinking! The York Manor will double as the House of Spirits: Vaughn Hall with a Halloween Cocktail Soiree, nibbles and ghost tales.
🧛 Los Feliz: Celebrate Hallow's Eve at Go Get Em Tiger for a Halloween Block Party and a movie screening of Hocus Pocus. Make sure to come dressed in costume for the competition and some pictures at the photo booth.
☠️ Monday, Oct 31
🧛 L.A. Zoo: See the zoo as you've never seen it before during Boo at the L.A Zoo. Spooky decorations, creepy crafts, trick-or-treating and more will take place through Halloween.
🧛 South Pasadena: Free Trick or Treating for kids 12 followed by an adults-only Halloween party and film screening at Trick or Treat with the Lucha Brothers.
Children's theater returns after pandemic hiatus
The Nine O'Clock Players Theatre for Children -- said to be the city's longest running children's theater -- is returning to the stage after two-and-a-half pandemic years of darkness.
This Sunday, Oct. 30, is the opening for “Cinderella: The True Story,” a musical production staged at the Assistance League Playhouse near East Hollywood. Built in 1938, the playhouse on St. Andrews Place is now the oldest barn theater west of the Mississippi River, according to Jenny Brandt, a spokesperson for the Nine O'Clock Players Theatre.
The director for this retelling of Cinderella is Ashley Ward, a veteran of the New York improv and sketch comedy scene before moving to Los Angeles. Her theater credits include “50 Shades! The Original Musical Parody” and the 25-year-old musical improv institution, “Baby Wants Candy.”
The Nine O'Clock Players was founded in 1929 by the Assistance League, formed a decade earlier to provide food and clothing for families hit hard by World War I.
Under current CEO Melanie Merians, the league now provides aid and school supplies to homeless and foster children, runs a preschool learning center and offers scholarships to high school graduates.
👍👎 Readers Respond
Make mine flour!
After we wrote about the prize-winning La Princesita Tortilleria in Boyle Heights last week, we asked readers if they favor corn or flour tortillas. The winner is:
Flour, by a vote of 22 to 17.
Readers recommended tortillas from Burritos La Palma, Guerrero, La Mano, Northgate Market for Sonora-style and Tortilleria La Azteca.
🗒️ Notebook
The Living Wall of Atwater
Atwater Village: The neighborhood council is asking for a “living wall” sound and pollution barrier between the northbound 5 Freeway and the Los Angeles River. In a letter to the mayor, the council said it supports constructing a metal framework to contain an inner core of inert organic media, such as mulch. This could, in turn, be covered in drought-resistant, California-native vines. The council is particularly interested in covering a stretch of the freeway running parallel to the bike path - between Los Feliz Boulevard and the 134 Freeway.
Diversifying Hollywood
Lincoln Heights: Narrator, a production company, is partnering with Mayor Eric Garcetti and Hollywood power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to help diversify the entertainment industry, NBC LA reported. In a program called Group Effort Initiative, Narrator, which produces trailers for films such as "Matrix Resurrections,” is helping connect the mayor, Reynolds, and Lively with artists from underrepresented communities.
📋 How did we do today?
Your opinion will help build a better Daily Digest.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at anytime.
📈 371 Supporters and Counting!
So far this year The Eastsider has received one-time and monthly contributions from 371 readers. Our goal is to have 500 contributors by the end of the year.
Help us reach our goal and support our mission to provide you with the Eastside news, stories and info you can't find anywhere else.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.