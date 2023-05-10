Hello Wednesday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Please forward this newsletter to at least one friend and ask them to sign up for the Daily Digest. Our goal is to hit 10,000 newsletter subscribers by this summer. Thank you!
Now let's get to today's news.
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Highland Park: You don't have to worry about being bitten by this guard dog. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla.
ECHO PARK
What is the future of vending at Echo Park Lake?
Vendors may be headed back to Echo Park Lake. But the exact arrangement isn't clear yet.
City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez, whose parents were vendors when he was growing up, championed street vending during his 2022 campaign for City Council. The LA Municipal Code also enables the City and the Recreation and Parks Department to issue vending permits.
But vending at Echo Park Lake has been a contentious issue. The city struggled more than a decade ago to deal with vendors who turned sections of the park into a weekly swap meet. For now, peddlers have set up stalls and tables on the sidewalk on Echo Park Avenue but not in the park itself.
So far, no decisions have been publicly made about the number of vendors allowed in the park, how they'll be chosen, or where they’ll set up shop, according to council representatives and those who have met with them. Talks still seem to be ongoing between Soto-Martinez’s office, the Department of Recreation and Parks, and people who live near the lake.
“Sounded like everything is still in progress and not conclusive yet, at least not what has been shared with us,” said Suzanne Hollingshead, who attended a recent meeting where Soto-Martinez and his representatives were guests at a senior apartment complex across from the park.
“We are not against vendors in the park if they are licensed and monitored,” said resident Dolores DeAngelis. But, “they need to be responsible for any extra litter.”
Ironically, a critical voice comes from Nancy Ochoa, who grew up in a family of street vendors, and whose aunt and uncle still vend by the park.
“The vendors, including my family, are not happy with this proposal," Ochoa said. "They think it will hurt the wildlife and damage the ecosystem at the park. It will also create a lot more competition."
Sponsored by GPSN
Change is Good: A Decade Towards Restorative Justice at LAUSD
The Student Bill of Rights of 2013 most significantly called for the elimination of “willful defiance” as a reason a student could be suspended from school, and it created a phasing in of “Restorative Justice“ as a model to address discipline at every school by 2020.
»»» Read more
🗳️ Neighborhood elections coming up
Neighborhood Council elections are being held this Saturday, May 13, for Los Feliz and Silver Lake. The deadline has already passed to mail in a ballot, so voting must now be done in person. For polling locations, go here.
These are unpaid positions. But the councils are the most immediate and accessible level of city government.
Elections scheduled for Echo Park and Atwater Village have been canceled because they do not have any competitive races, according to Ann-Marie Holman with the Department of Neighborhood Empowerment. She said races are only held where there are more candidates than seats.
A second round of elections will be held the following Saturday, May 20, for the following neighborhood councils: Arroyo Seco, Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock, Glassell Park, Greater Cypress Park, Hermon, Historic Highland Park, LA-32 (El Sereno), Lincoln Heights.
Election results will be posted here.
👥 Neighborhood Notables
New Audubon Center director
Montecito Heights: Evelyn Serrano has been named the director of the Audubon Center at Debs Park, replacing Marcos Trinidad, who left to take a regional director job at TreePeople. Serrano, who has extensive experience in public science education, had been serving as the center's Public Programs Manager and previously worked at the California Science Center.
Pulitzer winners announced
Echo Park: Dakota Smith and David Zahniser of Echo Park were among the L.A. Times reporters who shared a Pulitzer Prize in the Breaking News category for their coverage of the secret recording of city council members and a labor leader that sent shock waves citywide.
Chicano artist video screening
East LA: The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will host a screening highlighting the video art of East L.A. native Harry Gamboa Jr., a founding member of the pioneering Chicano arts collective known as Asco. The screening on Monday, May 15, will feature five short videos Gamboa wrote and directed in the 1980s. Go here for ticket info.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Thursday, May 11
Cypress Park: Feel the Spirit of the Drum with Roberto "Konga Kid" Gutierrez during an interactive drum circle at the Cypress Park library.
Eagle Rock: Go on a morning behind-the-scenes tour of Occidental College’s Moore Lab of Zoology. Learn about the world’s largest Mexican bird collection.
East LA: Animo Ellen Ochoa Middle School is hosting a Mother’s Day Event open to the public. Bring your mother figures and enjoy family painting, raffles, prizes, music, food, and a photo booth.
Friday, May 12
Highland Park: Take part in a book talk and a self care event at The Pop Hop with best-selling author Jenny Joy. She will share her journey through postpartum and mindfulness from her book, Soul Garden Moms Journal: Guide and Tool for Cultivating The Garden of Your Life.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 What did you think of today's Daily Digest?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
📈 202 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
204 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.