📷 Eastside Scene
Glassell Park: If you were thinking of taking a refreshing dip in the Glassell Park Pool, you will have to wait until mid-August at the earliest. Mechanical problems, which some residents described as dealing with the filtration system, forced the pool to close just as the summer heats up. Until repairs are completed, classes have been moved to the Yosemite Pool in Eagle Rock, according to a phone recording.
📢 News
Woman assaulted
East L.A.: Authorities sought the public's help to find a man who attacked a 67-year-old woman over the weekend while she was cleaning her yard in the 1000 block of Fraser Street. The Eastsider
Eastsider Giveaway: Lazy Acres $50 Gift Card
Our Eastsider Giveaway prize for July 2023 is a $50 gift card from Lazy Acres in Los Feliz. Your new neighborhood, organic grocery store opens July 29 at Western and Franklin.
Our Eastsider Giveaway prize for July 2023 is a $50 gift card from Lazy Acres in Los Feliz. Your new neighborhood, organic grocery store opens July 29 at Western and Franklin.
A couple of things:
• All current Daily Digest subscribers are automatically entered into the giveaway
• If you are not a Daily Digest subscriber, click or tap here to sign up.
• The contest ends July 26, 2023
The winner will be selected at random and announced in an upcoming issue.
Good luck!
ECHO PARK
Goose poop and feathers everywhere
A Canada Goose lays an average of five eggs a year, according to Geese Relief. If most of the chicks survive, you now have about six geese where you formerly had two. And if the goslings grow up to lay eggs in the same area, the goose population expands exponentially.
That's what's happening at Echo Park Lake, where the geese have become a swarm, marking their burgeoning territory with feathers and excrement. Most of the recent complaints about the park have not been about vendors or the lack of a fence, Council District 13 Field Deputy Laila Molina said at an Echo Park Neighborhood Council meeting. It's the geese.
Geese have been a fixture at the lake for years. Visitors "ooh" and "aah" as goslings arrive in the spring. And the tale of Maria (later renamed Mario) the goose and his human friend, Dominic, attracted worldwide attention.
But the geese may have worn out their welcome.
“There used to be four large groups,” said Thomas Deboe, former chair of the Park Advisory Board. “Now there are 10 large groups.”
And a Canada Goose can poop one kilogram a day, according to the Weather Network.
“You can’t walk on the grass, you can’t enter from the street without stepping on it,” Deboe said.
Reports of Canada Goose infestations have cropped up over the years from Denver to Seattle, and yes, Canada.
“The issue is not that they migrate, but that they sometimes find a place that they quite like and decide to stop and not migrate,” said Travis Longcore, board president of the Los Angeles Audubon Society. He confirmed that the Echo Park birds are, indeed, Canada Geese.
The City, however, can't just pick up these birds and move them somewhere else. Though the Canada Goose is not endangered, it is federally protected. Permits are required to capture, handle or kill these animals outside of an established hunting season, as well as to disturb or destroy any of the nests or eggs, according to Joanna Gilkeson of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
It’s not clear what the City plans to do about all this. The L.A. Department of Recreation and Parks has not responded to questions for this story.
Meanwhile, watch your step while you watch out for geese at Echo Park Lake.
👥 NEIGHBORS TO KNOW | LOS FELIZ
Activist brings a renter's perspective to a neighborhood group
By Claire O'Callahan
Debra Matlock remembers the first time she visited Los Feliz in late 1993.
“I was driving down Los Feliz Boulevard, and there were all those deodars and the grass, and I was like, ‘where am I?’” said Matlock, who was on a delivery for the UCLA Film and Television Archive.
Matlock returned to Los Feliz the following year when she and her husband were hunting for a place to live. That day she found a two-bedroom courtyard apartment for rent — the same apartment she continues to call home twenty-nine years later.
During that time, Matlock became an active Los Feliz community member. She was recently appointed Los Feliz Improvement Association president and is likely the first renter ever to hold the position.
In Los Feliz, where 70% of residents are renters, Matlock said such representation is needed and that she looks forward to the board continuing to diversify.
“I feel like sometimes I'll bring up points that didn't occur to [homeowners],” Matlock said.
According to Matlock, it was her son who prompted her community activism. When he couldn’t run for the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council at the age of 11, he suggested that his mom run instead.
Matlock didn’t win that election, but it kickstarted her engagement. She eventually ended up serving on the council board and restarted its Environmental Affairs Committee in 2016. She also sat on CD4’s Discretionary Fund Task Force for City Councilmember David Ryu and became an association board member in 2019.
As association president, Matlock said she hopes to continue in line with the intention the association set in 1916 — to improve the mental and physical well-being of the Los Feliz community.
“We all love Los Feliz. We don’t want to keep it trapped the way it is, but really just take care of it,” Matlock said. “It’s easy to do the work because you know it's appreciated.”
Claire O'Callahan (she/her) is a creative writer, freelance journalist, and a news editor at The Occidental. After growing up between Northern CA and the East Coast, she has now settled in Eagle Rock and is pursuing her BA in Critical Theory & Social Justice at Occidental College.
🏪 Business News
Comic book shop to double in size
Glassell Park: Revenge Of, the popular comic book, pop culture merchandise and pinball game destination, is currently in the process of expanding. The storefront on Eagle Rock Boulevard recently opened the wall to the vacant space next door and will double its size with an additional 1,500 square feet of space.
The new space will allow Revenge Of to showcase back issue comics, additional merchandise, 12 more pinball machines and more. Most importantly, the store lacked the space to host tabletop gaming, such as Magic the Gathering, which the expansion addresses.
“We’ve spent the last year and a half really listening to the community and watching how people interact with the space,” said Revenge of Co-owner Jeff Eyser via email. “What excites us most about this new expansion is the opportunity we have to create a real social hub for all types of fandom. I think the community is going to be surprised when they see what we’ve been cooking up.”
Revenge Of opened in early 2022. They are aiming for a mid-August opening of the additional space if all goes to plan
Movie rental store on the move
Highland Park: Indie video rental store Videotheque is moving from its long-time location in South Pasadena to Highland Park. According to its social media channels, the store will cease operations in South Pasadena by mid-August and will re-open at 4102 N. Figueroa St. “hopefully within a couple of weeks.” To aid with the move, Videotheque has launched a GoFundMe campaign. Videoteque opened in 2003 and boasts tens of thousands of DVDs for rent, in addition to selling movies, books, vinyl, t-shirts and more. The store cites an expiring lease for the move. This is the second video rental store to move to the area in recent weeks following Vidiots setting up shop in Eagle Rock.
🗒️ Notebook
Glassell Park: The 62-year-old man whose body was found in a garage has been identified by the county medical examiner at Enrico Eugenio. Two men were taken into custody.
Lincoln Heights: The Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Council will meet on Thursday, July 20 to discuss, among other things, the eviction of a North Broadway flower shop and the development of 184-unit residential project on Mission Road.
Los Feliz: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Los Feliz library on Thursday, July 20 from Thursday, July 20 from 12:30 to 6:30 pm. Sign up here
📢 City News
• 3.0 quake strikes near Bell The Eastsider
• Forecasters warn of excessive heat later this week across L.A. County The Eastsider
• Fourth busload of migrants from Texas arrives at Union Station The Eastsider
• L.A. courts to no longer require bail in many misdemeanors and non-violent cases The Eastsider
🗓️ Things to Do
Thursday, July 20
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Get your hands dirty for Community Habitat Restoration and learn about local wildlife and California native plants.
East L.A.: Move to the beat of cumbia, salsa and more during a free, outdoor concert by The Susie Hansen Latin Band at Saybrook Park.
East Hollywood: Spend a soulful evening at Bolita for Funk the Violence, a fundraiser supporting the fight against violence toward women.
Los Feliz: Head to American Cinematheque for a screening of "Women in Love," the 1970 film that earned Glenda Jackson her first Academy Award.
Friday, July 21
Eagle Rock: Watch "La Bamba," the 1987 Ritchie Valens biopic starring Lou Diamond Phillips.
Silver Lake: Encyclopedia Commedia, the acclaimed New York hit, makes its way to LA exploring Volume A: From Aardvark to Azimuth. This comedy trivia show covers a single volume of an encyclopedia and will offer the chance to win prizes.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
