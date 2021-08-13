It's Friday, finally!

Start the weekend on a healthy note on Saturday by picking up some fresh veggies and getting a free COVID vaccination at the Silver Lake Farmers Market from 9 am to 12 pm. The rest of Saturday and Sunday should be pretty warm, with highs in the upper 80s. Have a great weekend.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

EASTSIDE SCENE

Watering Hole: The Moorish-style Sparkletts bottling plant in the 4500 block of Lincoln Avenue was constructed in 1929, and supplied by water pumped from a well near what is now York Boulevard and Avenue 48 in Eagle Rock. The Sparkling Artesian Water Co. was later renamed Sparkletts.

Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.

Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.

NEWS

Shooting: One person was wounded and two suspects were taken into custody this afternoon following a shooting in Solano Canyon, near Elysian Park and Dodger Stadium. The Eastsider

Outage: More than 1,500 LA DWP customers in Highland Park and Glassell Park were without power for much of Thursday. The outage disrupted operations at several businesses along York Boulevard. Some shops were forced to close temporarily while others reported intermittent electrical service. This outage might have been related to a crash on Avenue 51 in which a car struck a power pole, according to an unconfirmed report from a tipster.

GOOD TASTE

Garden center morphs into Friday night beer garden

Unless you are the most enthusiastic of green thumbs, the idea of spending your Friday night amid rows of herbs and perennials at your local plant nursery doesn't sound too exciting. But what if there was beer and wine to be had amid the bell peppers and basil?

If that sounds like a more enticing way to kick off the weekend, then you might want to head over to Fig Earth Supply in Cypress Park, which transitions from garden center to beer garden on Friday nights.

The weekly Biergarden Fridays will be held until September 10. In addition to beer, wine and cocktails in the nursery, there will be DJs and food trucks from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Click on on over to the full version of Good Taste for details bout “Detroit-ish” style pizza coming to Echo Park; a write up on a Birria Smashburger in Boyle Heights and a takeout guide for summer picnics in Elysian and other city parks.

NOTEBOOK

Recall: Councilmember Kevin de León called the leaders of a recall effort against him "political extremists" and their campaign "an attack on the Democratic process." The recall organizers, who refuted the claims, have to turn in a draft petition by Monday, Aug. 16. Boulevard Sentinel

Fire: Firefighters extinguished what was described as a garage fire that broke out at about 2 pm today in the 500 block of S. Soto St. in Boyle Heights. No one was hurt.

Business: Xos of Atwater Village says it has struck a deal to provide 120 battery-powered trucks to FedEx Corp. Ground operators. Business Journal

Night Run: Dodger Stadium will be open on Saturday night but not for baseball. The ballpark will host a 5K Sunset Run that starts at 7:15 PM. It’s sold out.

CLASSIFIEDS

Journalists Wanted

The Eastsider is seeking freelance writers to cover local schools and neighborhood history. The ideal candidates should have experience in writing and reporting objective nonfiction pieces; be familiar with journalism ethics and practices; and live on the Eastside. Please send inquiries to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.

CALENDAR

Aug 13: Summer Biergarten

Aug 14: Free Covid Vaccinations at Silver Lake Farmers Market

Aug 15: New LACC Swap Meet

Go here for event details

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

