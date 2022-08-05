It's Friday, finally!
Our warm and humid weather is going to stick around for the weekend, with highs topping out in the upper 80s. Keep those water bottles nearby and have a great weekend!
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Eastside Scene
An early morning walk in Elysian Park is a nice way to start the day. What's your favorite morning walk?
Real Estate Roundup
Echo Park
A hotly contested plan to replace the Taix restaurant building on Sunset has been approved by the city Planning Commission, according to Urbanize. A pair of six-story buildings will include 166 residential units, ground-floor storefronts and space for a scaled-down version of Taix. The Taix family sold the property to the Holland Partner Group development company in 2019.
Eight hillside homes along Bruce Court should be ready for sale in October, with move-ins expected in February, said Michael Marini, CEO of developer Planet Home Living. Marini said that pricing hasn't been set, but it will start in the high $1-million-dollar range. Five more houses will begin construction in about two months. The Ovvio project consists of 13 semi-custom homes rising along an extension of Bruce Court that was completed a couple of years ago. Planet Home was also the developer behind projects in the 1500 block of Echo Park Avenue, the 1300 block of Douglas and on Alessandro near Riverside Drive.
Garvanza
The Planning Commission approved a controversial residential project and rejected an appeal filed by neighbors. Skya Ventures can now move forward to construct a three-story tall building with 33 residential units and some commercial space on parking lots at 141 N. Avenue 64. The developer will take advantage of a city program allowing for larger development that includes affordable housing near transit hubs. Many residents and neighborhood groups opposed the project, saying it was out of scale for the neighborhood.
Los Feliz
A gated estate along Aberdeen Avenue has passed from one famous family to another. Dirt reports that Getty family heiress Ariadne Getty bought the three-story Spanish Colonial Revival from Neda Disney, who got the house in her divorce settlement with Walt Disney’s grand-nephew Tim Disney. The sale price for the sprawling five-bedroom was just shy of $7 million. That's below the original $8 million asking price but still higher than the $6.4 million that Tim Disney paid in 2016.
Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- This week's featured open house include:
- Balinese Highland Park Mid-Century
- Sublime Glassell Park Mid-Century
Real Estate Reductions
This week's featured discounts include $31,000 off a Lincoln Heights condo, a $50,000 cut on an El Sereno Spanish and a $200,000 chop off a an Atwater Village Craftsman.
Things To Do
Sunday: Friendship Buddies - Free Outdoor Comedy at Verdugo Bar
