The Latest

Tuesday's Breaking News

• One dead, two wounded in Cypress Park weekend shooting

• LAPD chief checks into hospital for undisclosed reasons

• LA Zoo giraffe -- Hasina -- dies after breech birth of stillborn calf

• L.A. could soon reopen theaters and indoor dining - if COVID-19 tier drops from purple to red

Ready to be pampered, guys?

Rebecca McDonald is hard at work to get customers to return to her men's' grooming salon in Echo Park after nearly a year of pandemic-related closures and restrictions, reports The Eastsider. You can now get a haircut, shave and manicure while sitting on comfy chairs indoors at Hammer & Nails. But there's still a spot outside under a canopy for those who want to play it extra safe. “We are just happy to still be here,” McDonald said.

It's back to the classroom for some private and charter school students

LA Unified is aiming to resume some classroom instruction by mid April. But a Lutheran school in Garvanza and a charter campus in Boyle Heights are among the schools that have resumed or expanded classroom learning this month under new public health orders, reports The Eastsider.

Deadly shooting in Glassell Park

One man was killed and another wounded in a Monday afternoon shooting in Glassell Park near Avenue 32 and Drew Street, The Eastsider reports. It was not immediately known what prompted the shooting.

Man found dead in 101 Freeway bus lane

The 33-year-old man was found early Monday morning near Vermont Avenue in East Hollywood, reports The Eastsider.

A 62-year-old homeless man died in his tent

Volunteers working with the homeless were in the process of obtaining a wheelchair for Andres “Andy” Sierra and shelter for both him and his wife when he died last month in Eagle Rock, reports the Boulevard Sentinel.

Good news on the COVID front

County public health director Barbara Ferrer said the rate of people testing positive for the virus has fallen to its lowest level of the pandemic, reports The Eastsider. "We are moving in the right direction."

How low will they go?

This week's Real Estate Reductions has the details on a $10,000 cut on an Echo Park bungalow and a hefty $250,000 chop on a Silver Lake contemporary.

Notebook

• The Kei-Ai Los Angeles Healthcare Center in Lincoln Heights has reported the most COVID-19 fatalities among the state's nursing homes, according to the Los Angeles Times — with 97 COVID deaths overall. Kei-Ai was among a group of nursing homes that accepted COVID patients from hospitals and other nursing facilities.

• A move to declare the International Institute in Boyle Heights a historic landmark comes before the City Council's Planning & Land Use Committee today.

• Is pudding a thing? pudu pudu will sell "next generation pudding" inside a "pudding gallery" planned for a renovated storefront in the 3800 block of Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake.

• In more Silver Lake storefront news ... Real estate brokers say they have leased the former Cliff's Edge restaurant on Sunset Boulevard to Bacari, which operates a small chain of Italian/Mediterranean restaurants .... The same brokers announced that Breadblock will open a gluten-free bakery at 1529 Griffith Park Boulevard, a former auto body shop at the Sunset Triangle .... A new wine shop -- La Pharmacie du Vin -- is opening next to Cafe Stella at Sunset Junction.

How dry has it been? For only the eighth time in more than 140 years, no measurable rain fell in Downtown LA in February -- typically the wettest month of the year, says the National Weather Service.

