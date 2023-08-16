Hello Wednesday!
📷 Eastside Scene
Elysian Valley: Blue skies and puffy clouds ahead on the L.A. River Path. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
📢 News
Deadly overdose suspected
Echo Park: Two men were found dead this morning in the Westlake area near the south end of Echo Park in what may have been a drug overdose, police said. The Eastsider
Hikers, dog rescued
Griffith Park: Helicopter crews hoisted two hikers and a small dog to safety Tuesday night from steep terrain near the Bronson Caves. The hikers were taken to a hospital for minor injuries. The dog was uninjured. LAFD
GRIFFITH PARK
Taking a swing at smoking
Smoking at the Griffith Park golf courses has long been restricted to the tee boxes and fairways. But you wouldn't know it, if you stood out in the parking lots or near the main clubhouse inhaling the fumes.
The restrictions are now going to be enforced, and given some signage, according to the office of Councilmember Nithya Raman. But one neighborhood group says that's not enough. It wants all of the park's golf courses to be no-smoking zones
“This has been an issue since (Tom) LaBonge was councilman,” said Stella Stahl, a council office spokesperson. “There’s only supposed to be smoking in those designated areas. But we’ve been receiving complaints that those areas hadn’t been designated, and there was a free-for-all.”
The designated areas will now have signs, as well as special ashtrays, Stahl said.
The municipal code that prohibits smoking in parks carves out an exception for most city golf courses. But, the code places restrictions on three courses (Harding, Roosevelt, Wilson) and Tregnan Golf Academy in Griffith Park.
The Los Feliz Improvement Association, which had complained to Raman’s office about the smoking, said in a recent newsletter that it still wants to get rid of all smoking in Griffith Park -- including at the tee boxes and fairways.
“Griffith Park is in a very high fire severity zone and we believe smoking on the Wilson/Harding and Roosevelt golf courses, right in the heart of the park, presents too great a risk to our neighborhoods and the park itself,” the LFIA stated.
Should smoking be completely banned in the Griffith Park golf courses?
L.A. RIVER
And the greenway design winner is ...
The final design has been chosen for the Paseo del Rio, a 12-acre greenway being carved out of the former Taylor Yard railroad property along the L.A. River.
The new parkland will give Cypress Park and Glassell Park access to the L.A. River, with entrances that will also include a kayak landing.
Chosen from three concepts, the winning design was presented originally as Alternative One, “Mounds and Valleys,” which, as the name implies, features high and low points in the park, with views at the high points, and wetlands in the low areas.
But popular elements from the other alternatives, as well as ideas from community feedback have been added to the design, according to the Paseo del Rio’s project page.
At the south end of the project will be an entrance pavilion with restrooms and parking, then a long walkway along the river, connecting to the nature trails. Meanwhile, on the northeast end of the nature trail area, storm drain water will flow into a pretreatment device, and from there to a series of connected pools that will filter stormwater through plants and soil before it pours into the river.
The area will include three acres of intermittent wetlands, three acres of riparian habitat, 2.5 acres of pollinator shrubs, and about half an acre of meadow. The public will also have access to the old railroad turntable, which will be left largely the way it is.
Renderings of the project — presented at an Aug. 5 public workshop — are available here.
Construction is set to run from 2025 to 2026. Until then, community workshops are scheduled to continue into next year. The next workshop will be virtual, held on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 6 pm. Register here to participate.
🗓️ Things to Do
Thursday, August 17
Echo Park: Network and mingle at the Creatives Mixer. Meet musicians, artists, photographers and other creatives to discuss projects and yourself!
Boyle Heights: See 45 bands compete at Battle of the Bands. Get a tattoo, grab some lunch, and vote for your favorites for their chance at passing to semi-finals.
Glassell Park: It's the American debut of Sóley (1982). The long-lost and newly restored feature-length film directed by an Icelandic woman will be screened followed by a Q&A with Lee Lynch, the filmmaker who restored this obscure film.
Friday, August 18
Echo Park: Plan an evening of fun and go back in time at The Echo for Club 90s Presents 2000's Night. Dress in the era of McBling, Emo, and anything in your closet that reminds you of the time.
Montecito Heights: Vampires have infested Heritage Square Museum. Go on an immersive experience with the original production "fangs!" and select a Harvest Queen. Be ready, you might be separated from your group.
