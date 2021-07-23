It's Friday, finally!

It will be a few degrees cooler this Saturday and Sunday, but temps will still hit the low to mid 80s. Nice weather for the first-ever City Terrace Art Walk on Saturday. Have a great weekend!

Los Feliz: Palms and balconies above Franklin Avenue. Photo by Jesús Sanchez

Cal State L.A. grads finally get their day

The pandemic forced Cal State L.A to cancel last year's graduation. A limited ceremony planned for May was scrapped after students complained. But, this week the El Sereno campus hosted the first batch of 20 commencement ceremonies for more than 6,500 grads -- from the class of 2020 & 2021. They wore the traditional gowns and caps, but with face masks, of course.

Read more in The Eastsider

All in the family

Latino homebuyers are more likely to rely on financial assistance from family members than other ethnic and racial groups in order to buy a house, according to a recent survey. That support can take the form of living rent-free with a family member in order to save up for a down payment. More than half of existing Latino homeowners have used this strategy compared to 39% of Black homeowners and 38% of white homeowners. This has helped fuel a surge in Latino homeownership.

This and more real estate news in this week's Eastside House Hunter.

Eagle Rock: A story about the controversial rapid bus line down Colorado Boulevard includes an interview with resident Hilary Norton. She happens to know quite a bit about transportation since she is chair of the California Transportation Commission, which allocates highway and transportation dollars around the state. Norton says the bus line and other proposed changes along Colorado would improve safety and encourage walking and bus ridership. “I support this because I really think that the more that we’re moving, the better,” Norton told Spectrum News. "The more that people have very clear pedestrian crosswalks and slow down, the safer this corridor will be as well.”

East LA: Los Lobos, the legendary band formed by four Garfield High grads, was among this year's National Endowment for the Arts Heritage Fellows, regarded as one of the nation's most prestigious honors in traditional and folk art.

• July 25: Grand Park's Sunday Sessions

• July 26: ZOOM Edendale Library Up Close Concerts: Calico Winds

