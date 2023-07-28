It's Friday, finally!
ECHO PARK
Neighborhood's sweet staple, Ms. Donut, prepares to move out
After months of suspense, the owners of Ms. Donut must leave by the end of August to make room for a new restaurant.
Escrow on the property at Glendale Boulevard and Montana Street closed last Tuesday, and an eviction notice has been served, said donut shop owners Annenn and Sophany Nou.
"They told us a few weeks ago," said Annenn. "At first I was shocked. Now we've had time to process it, and we can't do anything about it."
Ms. Donut's fans started a fundraiser earlier this year when they heard about the possible closure.
The new owners, who operate a restaurant and plan to open a new spot in Echo Park, visited the site, Annenn mentioned. "They seem like nice people," she said.
A person at NOHCO Real Estate, the listing broker, said the firm was not at liberty to talk about the sale.
Ms. Donut first opened as a Winchell’s in the 1960s. The Nous, who work 12-hour days, took over the shop seven years ago from a distant relative.
Future plans are uncertain, Annenn admitted. Relocating would cost around $150,000 — money they don't have. For now, they consider working for Uber Eats to support their three children.
But until the end of August, they will keep the shop running.
"For my customers, it's important to stay happy," said Annenn. "Our focus is to serve them till the end. We are stressed, but we won't let it overcome us."
The Go Fund Me fundraiser for the Nous' relocation is ongoing.
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Echo Park
The 900-square-foot Burrito King at Sunset Boulevard and Alvarado Street is now being leased at an asking price of $6,400 a month (the equivalent of 426 Machaca Burritos), according a marketing flyer. That does not include $50,000 in "key money" to take over the lease.
Elysian Valley
The Elysian, an event space on Clearwater Street serves as a filming location for the Netflix series, “The Lincoln Lawyer,” Dirt reported. In the series, it has the same name -- Elysian -- but stands in as a Latin-Asian fusion restaurant run by the main character's love interest.
Lincoln Heights
Urbanize has new details on plans to facilitate more housing construction around Los Angeles State Historic Park. A recently published draft environmental study contains proposed changes to the Cornfield-Arroyo Seco Specific Plan.
Los Feliz
A three-story building with seven apartments -- along with a ground-floor ADU -- is planned for 1820 N. Berendo St. This would replace an existing singe-family, three-bedroom home that dates back to 1907, according to city records. The applicant is listed as Yu Kon Kim from Compound Development.
Silver Lake
The former Satellite music club on 1717 Silver Lake Blvd. is apparently being remodeled and transformed back into a restaurant, according to a newsletter from the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council. A restaurant is, indeed, what was promised back in 2020, when Jeff Wolfram, whose family has owned the venue since 1967, announced they would be tearing down the stage and restarting the kitchen. The venue originally was a restaurant when Wolfram’s father started it in 1967, according to the Satellite's now-defunct website.
🏘️ Eastside Open Houses
This week's featured open houses include:
- Silver Lake triplex
- Mt. Washington Cabin on a huge lot
Good luck house hunting!
⏳ FLASHBACK FRIDAY | GRIFFITH PARK
Imagine catching a flight out of the Griffith Park Aerodrome
Griffith Park used to have an airfield — the Griffith Park Aerodrome -- right up in the northeast corner, around the current location of the L.A. Zoo parking lot and the Autry Museum.
It began in 1912, when land in the river area was leased to a small group of aviation factories and schools -- including Glenn L. Martin's company, one of the roots of Lockheed Martin.
This was back before the nearby L.A. River was paved. So, the waterway periodically flood, washing the area flat. The L.A. Times on Jan. 7 that year said the topography was “as level as a floor, and should make an ideal flying-field.”
And it seemed to work out for quite a while. A map from 1920 shows the location of the aviation field near an Aviation Drive that used to extend off Milford Street past San Fernando Road.
In 1924, Griffith Park also became the official air base of the California National Guard, and the city even set aside parkland to become a municipal aviation field. A petition against that was signed by 1,000 Griffith Park golfers.
So why didn’t a municipal airport at Griffith Park “take off,” so to speak?
For one thing, it was not the only candidate for the job. By 1928, at least 49 airports and aviation fields dotted the greater Los Angeles area, including Mines Field in Inglewood, which later grew to become LAX. For another thing, the city of Glendale had already set up its municipal airport - eventually called Grand Central Air Terminal - right across the river from the Griffith Airdrome in 1923, according to Water and Power Associates.
But most of all, the land simply wasn’t supposed to be used this way. The park deed explicitly stated it was meant for “recreation, health and pleasure.” In 1939, the City Attorney said even the California National Guard wasn’t supposed to be flying around in there, the Times reported.
In 1946, the Griffith Park Aerodrome was replaced by Rodger Young Village, a public housing project of Quonset huts for veterans coming home from war.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, July 28
Silver Lake: C'mon Barbie, let's go party! It's Barbie Night at Los Globos. Dress in pink for the theme and get free admission before 11pm. Attendees will also get free lashes and a chance to win a $300 gift card.
Saturday, July 29
Boyle Heights: Learn more about your Mexican ancestors at Finding Your Roots in Mexico, a presentation by historian and genealogist John Schmal.
Echo Park: There's a Queer Writing Meetup happening at the park. Come with ideas in mind or a desire to write. Snacks and water will be provided.
Echo Park: Watch "moving images are still images," an experimental film screening and performance platform at Heavy Manners Library.
Los Feliz: Check out A Comedy Show LA in a secret location. The show will take place in a backyard garden featuring comics from The Tonight Show, SNL, and more.
Elysian Valley: Lend a hand in the Bowtie Wetland Demonstration Project and join in on the 3rd workshop of the 4 part series, Sowing Seeds & Growing Plants. Learn about plant propagation and get hands experience and help create a micro-nursery.
Sunday, July 30
Highland Park: Clean out your closet and swap for new clothes at the Community Clothing Exchange.
Lincoln Heights: Sample the favorites from Zef BBQ pitmasters during Barbecue Showdown Eat & Greet.
Silver Lake: Celebrate a Big Gay Sunday and enjoy a day filled with live drag, live music, tarot readings, massage treatments, and a soundbath.
