Echo Park: The L.A. Police Commission unanimously approved an LAPD report on its handling of the demonstrations triggered by the closure last March of a large homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake. But local journalism organizations, which have criticized the LAPD over detaining reporters during the protests, denounced the report as insufficient and had asked commissioners to reject it. The Eastsider

Griffith Park nursery is revived with new plants and purpose

The Commonwealth Nursery -- which once grew as many as 2 million plants a year for city parks -- sat dormant for decades in its corner of Griffith Park. Its 11-acres of garden plots, greenhouses and sheds fell into disrepair.

But now the nursery, found at the northern tip of Commonwealth Avenue next to Los Feliz, is springing back to life.

Not only are fledgling plants and trees once being grown at Commonwealth, the nursery is also the site of some ambitious programs and a proposed demonstration garden to green the city and play a role in education, job training and social justice programs.

Women making a difference

One is a teacher from Atwater Village. Another is a doctor who lives in Silver Lake. And then there is the well-known public health official who lives in Echo Park. All these women from different walks of life and neighborhoods were honored by Rep. Adam Schiff in his annual "Women of the Year" event. Here's a little bit about the Eastside honorees:

Doctor Rebecca Crane of Silver Lake organized “A Time to Grieve, a Time to Heal," an event and memorial at Kaiser Permanente hospital in East Hollywood to commemorate the patients, family members and loved ones healthcare workers had lost during the pandemic.

Nurse Daisy De La Torre of Elysian Valley collected face masks and PPE from local businesses, nonprofits and friends for hospital staff.

Barbara Ferrer of Echo Park guided L.A. County's response to the pandemic as Director of the LA County Department of Public Health.

Catherine Y. Kim of Los Feliz co-founded SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition to serve unhoused residents.

Teacher Lori Rosales of Atwater Village organized volunteers to pack books for children to read at home during the pandemic.

East Los Angeles: Sheriff’s deputies last spring mishandled a confrontation when they fatally shot a suicidal man outside his home, policing experts told the Los Angeles Times. Viewing body cam footage, the experts criticized the number of shots fired and earlier efforts to deescalate the situation before it became violent. It was, one expert said, an example of why law enforcement should not be handling mental health cases.

Lincoln Heights: The Avenue 26 Night Market has become so popular and unruly that the city should probably shut it down for awhile, columnist Steve Lopez writes in the Los Angeles Times. The bazaar and food fair has become a nuisance and a possible super-spreader event, with late-night noise, blocked driveways, and, of course, trash in various forms, Lopez says. He takes Councilmember Gil Cedillo to task for failing to respond to complaints from neighbors. “The market ought to be shut down immediately,” Lopez said, ”at least temporarily, while [Cedillo] thinks things through.”

Boyle Heights: A Cesar Chavez Avenue storefront has been turned into a space to promote poets and literature in the predominately Latino neighborhood. Re /Arte is a place “to celebrate writers and poetry and a place to basically gather minds, thinkers,” says owner Viva Padilla. Boyle Heights Beat

Journalists Wanted

The Eastsider is seeking freelance writers to cover local schools and neighborhood history. The ideal candidates should have experience in writing and reporting objective nonfiction pieces; be familiar with journalism ethics and practices; and live in on the Eastside. Please send inquiries to schools@TheEastsiderLA.com.

