Hello!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

We had a lot of breaking news since our last issue. Read on for the details.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

THANK YOU THURSDAY

Many thanks to Mary Allen and Norma R. for their recent contributions. We appreciate all of our Reader Sponsors, but Mary and Norma get extra points because they opted to support The Eastside with monthly contributions.

These monthly and one-time contributions go a long way to help us provide you with the news, stories and info about our neighborhoods. Thanks for your generous support!

• Go here to contribute

NEWS

Fatal Echo Park crash

One person is dead after being ejected from a vehicle in a collision early this morning near Edgeware Road and Temple Street, where the victim had reportedly been ejected from a vehicle. The Eastsider

Pedestrian killed

A pedestrian was killed early this morning after being struck by a big rig truck on the 5 Freeway in Lincoln Heights. The Eastsider

Tree topples

A large tree toppled across a parking area at the Greek Theatre Wednesday night, landing on about 30 parked vehicles and injuring one woman, according to the LA Fire Department. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

A business built on tortillas and chile relleno burritos

Juan Villa knew nothing about making tortillas. Or burritos. Or running a business. He was a truck driver.

But that didn't stop Juan and his wife Candy from purchasing La Azteca Tortilleria in East LA more than a decade ago.

Juan continued his job as a truck driver for the first five years because they didn’t have much business. What they did have was plenty of obstacles, including tough competition and a badly outdated restaurant in need of major refurbishment.

“Fue difícil al principio,” Juan said. “It was hard at first.”

But years of hard work have paid off. Loyal customers travel for miles for La Azteca's flour tortillas and chile relleno burritos. The couple has turned down offers to buy the business as it has prospered. And recently, La Azteca was added to Michelin's California Bib Gourmand Guide, which showcases more casual and lower-priced restaurants.

Read more

Homes with room for holiday guests

Since the holidays are coming up and family and friends will be spending the night or nights, a spare guest room would be nice. But wouldn't a separate guest house or living space with its own kitchen and bathroom be even nicer? We found three properties with guest houses in Boyle Heights, Elysian Valley and Silver Lake that are currently on the market.

Read more

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

Sponsored by Great Public Schools Now

Relationships Matter Most When It Comes to the Next LAUSD Superintendent

Choosing a new LAUSD superintendent is no simple task. With applications due on November 5, and nearly 30,000 parent and community surveys submitted to date, the LAUSD Board has a lot to consider.

Prospective superintendents should be excited about coming to LA. This city is home not only to the second-largest public school district in America, but also to a thriving ecosystem of public, nonprofit, and philanthropic education institutions. With new rounds of education funding on the horizon, this is a chance to be part of an unprecedented journey of transformation.

Read more

NOTEBOOK

Curtain rising on new shows

Theaters are going live and in person once again. In East Hollywood, the Fountain Theater is putting on the Los Angeles premier of "The Children,“ a Tony-nominated thriller about two retired nuclear engineers and the world we have to leave behind for our children. The show opened Wednesday and is scheduled to continue until Jan. 23.

Meanwhile in Los Feliz, the Skylight Theater on Vermont Avenue is holding the world premier of "A Hit Dog Will Holler,” in which a social media influencer and an activist help each other survive, “as American racism manifests as a physical form,” according to promotional materials. Performances start on Saturday Nov. 6, and run until Dec. 12.

Los Feliz style at Zara

Spotted at Zara in Pasadena: A Los Feliz Blvd. sweatshirt for $25.90. Maybe a Hillhurst Avenue hoodie will hit the racks soon.

Got Art

ArtUnite is an online and in-person art auction that will benefit Central City Action Committee, an Angelino Heights nonprofit that works with at-risk youth. Organizers are asking local artists and collectors are to submit work for the auction. The deadline is Nov. 12. (The Eastsider is an ArtUnite sponsor).

Sponsored by LACFEPS

Local Public Schools Offer Enriched Education for Student Success

Public schools like Alliance College-Ready Public Schools, Ednovate, Green Dot Public Schools-CA and KIPP SoCal Public Schools quickly learned that, even during a global pandemic, in today’s competitive college-going environment, schools must offer students and their families an enriching public education requiring resources, services, and added supports so that they can succeed in college, careers and beyond.

Read more

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest, with nearly 6,000 subscribers.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Nov 4: Popular Kids Club w/ Mary Lynn Rajskub, Kurt Braunohler + MORE!

Nov 4: Peacock: A Comedy Show

Nov 5: Los Angeles premiere of "The Children"

Nov 5: First Friday Campfire

Nov 6: Echo Park Stairway Walking Tour

• Go here for event details

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.