Hello, Monday!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Hope you had a nice weekend. The week ahead will be unusually warm for February, with highs reaching the mid 80s.

With Valentine's Day a week away, we would love to hear what you love about your Eastside neighborhood. We will publish the responses by the end of the week. Just reply to this newsletter with a few words and let us know if you want your full name or just first name and last initial published.

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

EASTSIDE SCENE

Elysian Valley: Apparently ducks also like to stroll on L.A. River Path. "They forced me to stop during my morning ride," said Lisa White. "But they're so cute I couldn't be annoyed."

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

SCHOOLS

Mental health and the student body

By Monica Rodriguez

Some of the signs of troubled students are obvious, such as panic attacks and skipping class. Others are subtle, like not combing their hair.

Monique España and Melissa Portillo have seen it all. They are clinical social and psychiatric workers at Garfield High in East Los Angeles. Their job is to help students deal with and heal from emotional wounds suffered during the pandemic.

“We’re here to help families and kids,” said Portillo.

Trauma of All Types

In Eastside communities, among the hardest hit by COVID-19, counselors have seen students mourning the death of a loved one. They have also suffered other kinds of trauma.

Some watched family members lose jobs during pandemic lockdowns and struggle to pay rent and buy food. Isolation, distance learning, and being away from friends and classmates took a toll.

In the Latino community, the effects are rarely discussed, adding to the emotional burden students already carry, España said.

“Boys say, ‘We have to act like the man in the house. I can’t cry,’” España said.

Mental Health Strategies

Mental health staff work with students individually, in small groups and entire classrooms based on the circumstances, said Portillo. Families and students may be connected with community mental health providers.

Students are being helped in several ways by district mental health professionals:

• Building resiliency by being in the present and mindful, said Anne-Marie Gauto, a social worker and a district mental health field coordinator. “It’s about really staying in the present and really focusing on what you can control,” Gauto said. “We continue to build those resiliency skills so they have the ability to cope and grow.”

• Training teachers to identify and support students needing mental health care.

• Partnering parents with parent coordinators at schools to identify a problem and get help.

• Reducing the stigma associated with mental health, which prevents students and families from seeking assistance.

• Advising parents and others to contact the principal or school crisis team if they notice a student struggling with emotional problems.

With appropriate help, students are healing and coming out stronger, said Lorena Valencia, a mental health coordinator for LAUSD’s Local District East.

“In the end, we even see growth,” said Valencia. “We see it in our kids. They bounce back.”

In Other School News ...

Mighty Magnets

Los Feliz Science Technology Engineering Math Medicine Magnet in Los Feliz and the Luther Arts, Technology Community Magnet in Highland Park were honored by Magnet Schools of America as centers of innovation and exceptional academic performance. More than 87,000 students are currently enrolled in 320 LAUSD magnet schools.

Scholarships Available

Northeast LA: The Uptown Gay and Lesbian Alliance is offering scholarships to qualified graduating seniors from several Northeast LA high schools who plan to pursue a college degree or a community college program/vocational certificate. Preference will be given to applicants demonstrating a commitment to social justice in general and to the LGBTQ+ community in particular. Go here for eligible schools and application info.

New at School*

The Waverly School in Pasadena selected Clarke Weatherspoon as its next head of school. Weatherspoon, who currently heads the middle school at San Francisco Friends School, takes over at Waverly on July 1, succeeding Heidi Johnson, who retired after 25 years. *Sponsored Message

Submit your school news here

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

Sponsored by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake and Glassell Park

This week's listings include a 1928 home across from the Silver Lake Reservoir, a Mid Century with new ADU, a renovated California bungalow and a contemporary townhome.

Read More

REAL ESTATE MONDAY

Lawyer's home tapped as monument

Silver Lake: A home once owned by civil rights attorney Loren Miller has been nominated as a city historic monument. Miller lived in the 2-bedroom residence at 647 N. Micheltorena St. from 1940 until his death in 1967, according to the L.A. Conservancy.

Miller was born in Nebraska in 1903 to a former slave. After working at the California Eagle, a Black weekly newspaper, Miller was admitted to the California State Bar in 1933, and ended up helping Black clients who had been restricted from buying homes in whites-only neighborhoods. In May 1964, he became a judge with the Los Angeles Municipal Court, where he worked for the rest of his life.

The home was built in 1940 by architect James H. Garrott, the second Black architect admitted to the American Institute of Architects, according to the LA Conservancy.

New Apartments

Echo Park: A 41-unit apartment building would replace a duplex and an old manufacturing building at the corner of Effie and Allesandro streets, under plans filed with the city. The 5-story building would set aside four units set aside as affordable.

$5.2 million sale

Los Feliz: A 5-bedroom/5.5 bathroom Traditional on Glendower Avenue sold for $5.2 million, according to Redfin. That's more than a million dollars over the asking price, and far and away the highest-price sale last week for a single-family home on the Eastside. The 4,150-square-foot home sits on 9,770 square feet of land, and features three bedrooms, heated pool and guest house.

Read More

NOTEBOOK

Street Takeover

Echo Park: Police were called to Sunset Boulevard and Alvarado Street Sunday night after numerous vehicles performed stunts in the middle of the intersection. Video posted on the Citizen app showed a large crowd watching the stunts as streets were blocked off.

Comic Book Cousins

Boyle Heights: Imagine a Latino comic book hero who’s just some teenager in Boyle Heights who took mushrooms and acid at a party. That’s the premise of the new, four-book series "Primos," now being published in English and Spanish. It follows the adventures of Ricky Pascal, who discovers that he and two of his distant cousins are direct descendants of the ancient Mayan emperor Janaab. The Hollywood Reporter interviewed the comic’s creator, comedian and former Daily Show correspondent Al Madrigal. “You’re just looking at this completely underserved Mexican American and Mexican national community,” Madrigal said about the comic’s potential audience. “I want a teenager to be able to go to a comic book store and see a character that looks just like them on the rack.”

Celebrity Vendors

Echo Park - Two daughters of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis were spotted selling their used clothing at the weekly flea market next to Taix, the Daily Mail reported. Rumer Willis, 33, and her younger sister Scout, 30, offered coats, shoes, dresses and other items at the Silverlake Flea, which actually takes place in Echo Park.

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest, with nearly 6,000 subscribers.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Feb 8: Turntable Tuesday: Open Turntables & Karaoke

Feb 9: Lincoln Heights Farmers' Market

Feb 10: Piece of My Heart - A Valentine's Day Art Workshop

Feb 10: Comedy at The Manor

Feb 12: Play Football Family Festival

Feb 12: Community Band in the Park

• Go here for event details

• Submit an event

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.