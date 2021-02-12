Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

We end the week by wishing you a Happy Lunar New Year! Have a great weekend. 

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Eastside Scene

Laveta Terrace Palms at Sunset Echo Park

The sunset behind the palms of Laveta Terrace in Echo Park. Thanks to Nigel Duara for the photo.

The Latest

Stories from TheEastsiderLA.com  

Condos vs homes

2020 was a good year for condos -- but not as good as for single family homes. Check the latest Weekend House Hunter for this and other items.

An East LA birrierías owner dies and an Echo Park brewpub takes a break

You will find these and other restaurant tidbits in this issue of Shopper & Diner.

Eastside Guides

Workout and Fitness Guide Cover

Public health orders currently prevent gyms, fitness centers and yoga studios from opening indoor areas. But we found several from Highland Park to Silver Lake that have adapted to the pandemic restrictions. Some have moved outdoors, while others offer online classes. You will find them in The Eastsider's Workout & Fitness Guide.

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute

