Hello Monday!
Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
This week's weather will start off pretty mild before heating up into the low 90s by midweek. Now please read on for your Monday report.
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.
• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider
REAL ESTATE MONDAY
Retail leasing begins in Los Feliz | Highland Park apartments | Frame complete in El Sereno project
You will find the latest real estate news from El Sereno, Highland Park, Los Feliz, and Silver Lake in Real Estate Monday.
Did someone forward you our newsletter?
• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription
SPONSOR NEWS
Sponsored by Tracy Do
All Sign Point to Homes in Eagle Rock, Glassell Park and El Sereno
Stylish compounds filled with sunlight and located near trendy hotspots.
• Find out more about these homes
NOTEBOOK
Dodger Stadium: A petition has been posted to end the Dodgers’ Friday Night Fireworks, reserving such celebrations for major holidays, season-ending playoffs and World Series games. Backed by the Citizens Committee to Save Elysian Park and the Echo Park Improvement Association, the Change.org petition states that fireworks cause stress in densely populated areas, contribute to smog, and heighten the risk of fire. "There is no reason the Dodgers need to include Friday Night Fireworks in their already-elaborate programming," the petition says. Take our poll and let us know what you think.
CLASSIFIEDS
Journalists Wanted
The Eastsider is seeking freelance writers to cover local schools and neighborhood history. The ideal candidates should have experience in writing and reporting objective nonfiction pieces; be familiar with journalism ethics and practices; and live on the Eastside. Please send inquiries to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.
Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.
• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words
CALENDAR
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.