Things are looking up for our communities, with vaccines bringing a true sense of hope after a long, difficult year. During that year, The Eastsider kept you informed about the pandemic, the toll it took on our neighborhoods and the ways in which residents and businesses quickly adapted.
Now, as we turn to the more uplifting stories of recovery and reopening, The Eastsider is asking for your support once again. Although our advertising revenue has come back somewhat, your financial contribution remains more important than ever.
As part of our Spring 2021 Fundraiser, you can make a one-time contribution or sign up to become a monthly reader sponsor whose support we can rely on for the long term. We will work to stretch those dollars as far as possible as we keep giving you the news and information that allows you to stay connected to your community.
Dedicated readers like you can make the difference. Our readers were generous when we held our first major fundraiser at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Together, we can emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever.
The Latest
Tom LaBonge will become the voice of 311
The former 4th District Councilman and Silver Lake resident passed away earlier this year. But a recording of LaBonge's voice will greet callers seeking services from the city's 311 line, reports The Eastsider. LaBonge -- aka Mr. Los Angeles -- is also being honored by having a Griffith Park viewpoint named in his honor.
A motorist's windows were shattered while driving on the 5 Freeway
The driver of a minivan said he heard two loud bangs and then the sounds of his windows shattering while driving on the 5 Freeway near Broadway in Lincoln Heights, reports CBS2. Authorities have not yet determined if the windows were shattered by bullets or some other object.
Wouldn't it be nice to have a guest house?
We think so. That's why this week's Now Asking searched the latest listings for homes with a separate guest house and found three in Elysian Heights, Elysian Valley and Atwater Village.
Notebook
Detour Ahead: A section of the 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights will be closed this coming weekend for work related to the Sixth Street Bridge. Go here for details.
Classifieds
Calendar
• April 29: Intro to Acrylic with Riley Storm
• April 29: Grand Park’s Our L.A. Voices: A Pop-up Arts+Culture Fest
• April 30: SkinsLA Art Show & Atwater Cares About Autism Fundraiser
• April 30: Civil Lawsuit Basics: Complaints & Answers
