NEWS

Mayor tests positive

Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 today while in Glasgow, Scotland, for the United Nations Climate Change Conference. The Eastsider

Back to the drawing board?

It seems no one on the L.A. City Council is happy with proposed changes to the council district boundaries mapped out by an independent redistricting commission. Council members -- including all the Eastside reps -- submitted 38 proposed changes at a committee meeting on Tuesday. The City Council must adopt a map by the end of the year. LA Times

Trader Joe's shooting update

The suspect in the fatal 2018 shooting at the Silver Lake Trader Joe's claims he never fired any shots after his car crashed outside the store and that police altered video footage and planted shell casings. The LAPD said that store manager Mely Corado was killed by an officer's bullet during a gun battle with the suspect. My News LA

THE LATEST

The goal is a 100% vaccinated student body

The students at Wilson High did not wait for the adults to encourage them to vaccinate against COVID-19. A group at the El Sereno campus was already preparing a campaign before the school district adopted a vaccination mandate in September.

A student-produced podcast about school life and issues includes interviews with healthcare professionals about vaccinations. In a short video, student leaders, athletes and others proclaim they are vaccinated while flashing their vaccine cards.

The campaign has won praise by LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, who visited the hilltop campus. “I was impressed," she said.

Read more in The Eastsider

NOTEBOOK

Honoring COVID victims

A photo mural of parishioners who have died of COVID-19 was part of a Día de Los Muertos services at Our Lady of the Rosary of Talpa in Boyle Heights. It was one of the L.A. churches that used the holiday to honor the victims of the pandemic. LAist

Got Art

ArtUnite is an online and in-person art auction that will benefit Central City Action Committee, an Angelino Heights nonprofit that works with at-risk youth. Organizers are asking local artists and collectors are to submit work for the auction. The deadline is Nov. 12. (The Eastsider is an ArtUnite sponsor).

CALENDAR

Nov 3: Intro to Oil Painting with Riley Strom

Nov 4: Popular Kids Club w/ Mary Lynn Rajskub, Kurt Braunohler + MORE!

Nov 4: Peacock: A Comedy Show

Nov 5: Los Angeles premiere of "The Children"

• Go here for event details

