Eastside Scene
Thanks to Kim Serene Anderson for the photo of the sunset as seen from Hoover and Clinton streets on the border of East Hollywood and Silver Lake.
News
Shooting victims identified
Lincoln Heights: The coroner today identified the 17-year-old boys who were fatally shot Sunday night at a carnival as Javier Mejia and Winfield Lee. A male suspect, who remains at large, fired multiple shots at the two teens and ran away, police said. LAPD homicide detectives are scheduled to hold a Wednesday afternoon press conference about the case. Two online fundraisers, verified by officials at GoFundMe.com, have been set up to help pay for funeral expenses:
LOS FELIZ
Let there be light
It has a rich history, respected alums and a picturesque campus that has appeared in movies, TV shows and music videos. But one thing that Marshall High lacks is lights -- sports field lights, to be exact.
After the sun goes down, some teams simply end matches regardless of how much time is left on the competition clock, said Erica Vilardi-Espinosa, chairwoman of the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council’s Education Committee. She said that attendance at football games is lackluster because home games are played in the afternoon.
Now, there’s an effort to illuminate the athletic field on the 91-year-old campus.
At the request of students late last school year, the school district will conduct a study and seek the opinion of residents about adding lights to the field that hosts football, soccer and other sports, said Frances Baez, who heads L.A. Unified’s Local District Central. “We have to see if it’s something that will have community support," Baez said.
Baez estimates it would cost $1.5 million to illuminate the field at Griffith Park Boulevard and St. George Street.
The topic has come up numerous times over the years, but the athletic grounds have remained in the dark. Last fall, all but one neighborhood council member voted to support the lights, said Vilardi-Espinosa.
Vilardi-Espinosa said some people are surprised to learn the field lacks lighting and mistakenly believe it is due to the objections of surrounding neighbors.
Amy Gustincic, president of the Los Feliz Improvement Association, said most residents would be open to adding lighting to the field because the community supports the school.
Adding lights and hosting evening games and events could generate a stronger sense of community and build more support for the school, Vilardi-Espinosa said.
In a community with limited park space, an illuminated field could become another recreational option for families and adult sports clubs if the city and LAUSD could establish an agreement about its use, said Meggan Ellingboe, who heads the neighborhood council’s Recreation Committee.
The school district could start seeking feedback on the proposed lights as soon as this semester, said Supt. Baez.
💡 Should sports field lights be installed at Marshall High?
Take our reader poll:
In Other School News ...
L.A. Unified blamed the pandemic for a sharp decline in English and math proficiency across nearly all grade levels. According to the preliminary Smarter Balanced Assessments, the percent of students meeting or exceeding state standards in English dropped to 41.7% from 43.9% in the 2018-19 year. In math, the drop was steeper, falling to 28.5% from 33.5%. Daily News
A group of hackers known as the Vice Society is claiming it stole data during last week's ransomware attack on L.A. Unified. Supt. Alberto Carvalho said the district has been in contact with Vice Society, but the hackers have not made specific financial demands L.A. Times
Actors Don Cheadle and George Clooney will join L.A. school district leaders on Wednesday to celebrate the Roybal School of Film and Television Production Magnet near Echo Park. The school focuses on diversifying the film and TV industries by providing students the skills and knowledge needed to start below-the-line careers in Hollywood. Students will produce original works, become familiar with the structure of the industry and receive specialized training and internships to prepare them for the entertainment business.
What does Adam Sandler wear? As part of its upcoming "Dress As ..." Spirit Week challenge, students at Sotomayor Arts & Sciences Magnet in Glassell Park are asked to dress like Adam Sandler on Sept. 22. Why? No one knows for sure, but the challenge will coincide with an Adam Sandler movie screening.
Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Tuesday, Sept 13
Silver Lake: The Jewish holiday Rosh Hashana is this month. Bring your kids to the Silver Lake Library to learn about and make their own Shofars.
Wednesday, Sept 14
Los Feliz: Calling all poets, writers, and dreamers! Take a free Creative Writing Workshop with UCLA professor Tony DuShane.
Thursday, Sept 15
Cypress Park: Celebrate the 12th anniversary of Haven Neighborhood Services by attending their Fiesta Gala Night at Los Angeles River Center & Gardens. Get a taste of Mexican gourmet cuisines, live entertainment, and more, all while supporting its mission to empower vulnerable communities.
