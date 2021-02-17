Howdy!

The Latest

Stories from TheEastsiderLA.com  

Wednesday's breaking news:

Echo Park's Dream Center sued over drug overdose

• Boyle Heights rubbish fire snuffed out

Police helicopter spotlight

Highland Park is worried about crime

Homicides. Shootings. Car thefts. There was a lot to discuss during a recent town hall devoted to a surge in criminal activity across the neighborhood this year. Residents wanted to know what police are doing about the shootings and spike in crime, which police blamed on drugs and gangs.

A police chase that began in Gardena ended in the Eagle Rock Plaza parking garage

The driver of the allegedly stolen vehicle pulled into the mall parking garage, where he abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Notebook

News and notes from around the Eastside and beyond

Photos from a Boyle Heights ER

Dr. Scott Kobner has been taking pictures where most people don't want to go -- an emergency room full of COVID-patients. The LA Times features photos by the chief resident at the LA County-USC Medical Center’s Department of Emergency Medicine. Kobner has been dropping by the ER on his day off to photograph his colleagues and their patients. "There’s a lot of delicacy that’s involved in taking these types of photographs, and you have to have the utmost respect for the human dignity and the condition of the people involved.”

Brite Spot up for grabs in Echo Park

The once popular late-night diner is up for lease, with a current rent of about $10,000 a month, according to a listing on LoopNet. We've reached out to a Brite Spot co-owner to get more details but have not heard back. The restaurant has been closed during most of the pandemic, except for a brief time last summer. While it's changed hands numerous times, the Brite Spot has operated under the same name at the same Sunset Boulevard location since about 1949.

