Hello Monday!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

We've got a wet and cold week ahead. A strong storm that could drop anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected to hit the area after midnight, followed by a weaker storm on Thursday.

Now, read on for the latest news.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

EASTSIDE SCENE

Atwater Village: DJ Shakaboom and Santa were big hits at the Atwater Village Tree Lighting Festival on Sunday.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

NEWS

York shooting

Highland Park: A man was wounded in a Saturday night shooting in the 5200 block of York Boulevard near the Super A Foods market. The Eastsider

Reward issued

Montecito Heights: A reward of up to $50,000 is offered in the shooting death of an aspiring film professional in Debs Park last September. Jason Cortez Nativi was hiking in the park on the afternoon of Sept. 10 when the 29-year-old resident of Virginia was fatally shot in the back. The Eastsider

REAL ESTATE MONDAY

New tenant in store for Pillers Building

It's been nearly 60 years since a former Safeway market was remodeled into the sleek Mid Century home for Pillers, a discount men's clothing store.

Pillers is long gone. Since the store's closure, the white-washed building at Colorado Boulevard and Argus Drive in Eagle Rock has been occupied by a sheet music store, charter schools and other businesses. But the building's Mid Century style -- noted in a list of the city's historic resources -- and its name spelled out in large block letters has remained virtually the same.

Now, a new tenant, an apparel business, is preparing to move into the Pillers Building. According to documents filed with the Planning Department, the owners seek to change the permitted use of the building from a school to a business. The application does not name the tenant.

We will have to wait and see if the owners and new tenant will continue to preserve Pillers' Mid Century style.

There's more news in the full version of Real Estate Monday.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

Sponsored by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to a Rustic-Modern Cabin in Echo Park

In prime Echo Park, this rustic-modern cabin with useful bonus space is the private urban retreat of your dreams.

Residence, writer’s cabin, creative hermitage, the possibilities are limitless including room for expansion.

At over 9,000 square feet, the hillside lot provides multiple areas of terraced tranquility and sweeping scenic views

Read more

NOTEBOOK

Sunset Junction project

Silver Lake: Two large housing and retail projects in Sunset Junction have finally cleared the Planning Commission after years of delay, Urbanize reported. Commissioners unanimously approved plans for 4100 and 4311 Sunset Boulevard, for a total of nearly 200 residential units and more than 15,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. A five-story apartment building with 91 units will rise at 4100 Sunset and Manzanita, now occupied by the 4100 bar. Two blocks west, the former "Bates Motel" at Sunset and Bates will be replaced with a four-story building with 108 apartments. Both plans now go to the City Council for final approval. Developer Frost/Chaddock once planned a 94-room boutique hotel at 4000 Sunset. But the hotel was canceled last February, and the company has not announced a replacement.

COVID fallout

Montecito Heights: Money was tight for Glenda Valenzuela and her husband Mario Alarcon even before the pandemic hit. The couple supported themselves by cleaning schools, offices, and other buildings and picking up side gigs. The Los Angeles Times looks at their plight and those of other janitors since March 2020, when office buildings started shutting down and employees began working from home. “It’s infuriating, the people who don’t want to get vaccinated,” Alarcon told the Times. “It affects us because as long as we’re not vaccinated, the pandemic won’t end.”

GOOD TO KNOW

Blanket & Sock Drive

The Spread the Warmth Blanket Drive, sponsored by the L.A. Department of Sanitation and Environment, is still accepting blankets for homeless residents through Dec. 31.

You can donate new and gently used (washed and cleaned) blankets and sleeping bags at LASAN's six district yards, including the North Central District Yard at Lincoln Heights yard at 452 N San Fernando Road. Donations can be made Monday through Friday from 9 am and 4 PM (the yard will be closed Dec. 25).

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest, with nearly 6,000 subscribers.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Dec 13 : Lotería

Dec 15: Take Pictures With Santa Claus/Toma una foto con Santa Claus

Dec 16: Popular Kids Comedy: Dana Gould, Mary Lynn Rajskub + Surprise Guests!!

Dec 17: Holiday Block Party

• Go here for event details

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.