NEWS

Glassell Park: A 20-year-old man was charged today in connection with the shooting death of a Rite Aid employee who was killed while confronting shoplifters. Anthony Lemus of Glassell Park is set to be arraigned Aug. 26 on one count each of murder and second-degree robbery involving the July 15 killing of Miguel Peñaloza. The Eastsider

Angelino Heights -- Two people were in police custody after barricading themselves in a house for several hours with a dead body on Tuesday night. The suspects had refused to leave the Douglas Street residence for several hours and allow authorities to investigate the death. The Eastsider

Homelessness: The L.A. City Council finalized a sweeping ordinance today to restrict sleeping and homeless encampments in certain areas, including within 500 feet of schools, day care facilities, parks and libraries. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Three Los Feliz restaurant owners adjust to a new normal

While employees as well as many patrons are wearing masks, all seems to be back to normal at the cafes, bars and restaurants that line Hillhurst Avenue. That is until you start talking to the owners.

Most restrictions on restaurants and other businesses were lifted about six weeks ago when state's economy was reopened. But restaurateurs are still dealing with a unique hangover from more than a year of pandemic restrictions.

For three Hillhurst restaurant owners, that hangover includes a struggle to get enough staff - especially for the kitchen. It also means new and lasting ways to think about outdoor seating. But that wasn't such a big change at the Alcove Cafe, known for its ample, tree-shaded patio.

“It seems like we were built for the pandemic,” said owner Tom Trellis.

Read more in The Eastsider

NOTEBOOK

Redistricting: Preparations are underway to shift political boundaries in response to the latest U.S. Census data. On Thursday, July 29, the L.A. City Council Redistricting Commission will hold a virtual public hearing to gather comments regarding possible changes to Council District 13, which includes Atwater Village, Echo Park, Los Feliz, Silver Lake and other neighborhoods.

Oversized Vehicles: RVs and campers are prohibited from parking overnight on numerous streets across the Eastside. The list of streets where oversized vehicle parking is restricted seems to grow every year. But a class action lawsuit filed this week says those restrictions violate the civil rights of the people who live in those vehicles. L.A. Times

CALENDAR

• July 27: Is South L.A. Forging a New American Identity?

• July 31: Los Feliz Flea

• July 31: Reopening Revelry at Bob Baker Marionette Theater

