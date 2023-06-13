Hello Tuesday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Editors Note: We are sending a second Evening Digest newsletter tonight that includes breaking news.
This is your Daily Digest Editor for today, Robert Fulton. With Father's Day right around the corner, what are some of your favorite "dad" jokes? I'll get things started:
What did the ocean say to the beach?
Nothing, it just waved.
Ok, on to today's news.
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Lincoln Heights: One of the many recent murky days atop Flat Top Hill. Thanks to Martha Benedict for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla.
📢 News
Fatal hit-and-run
Silver Lake: An 81-year-old woman was struck and killed Monday night by a hit-and-run driver on Silver Lake Boulevard, police said. The Eastsider
Councilman charged
City Hall: L.A. City Councilman Curren Price was charged today with theft by embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest for allegedly voting on projects involving developers tied to his wife's consulting firm, then failing to report the connections. The Eastsider
Man goes missing
Echo Park: A 36-year-old man who authorities say suffers from seizures was reported missing after being last seen Sunday morning walking near Sunset Boulevard and Alvarado Street, according to the LAPD. Joseph Tsimi, who is Black, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, was last seen wearing a blue sweater, black pants and blue shoes. Anyone who has seen Tsimi or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the LAPD's Northeast Area Police Station 323-561-3211.
LINCOLN HEIGHTS
Historic high school anchors a community for more than a century
Abraham Lincoln High School in Lincoln Heights is a campus rich in history and tradition: It even played a part in naming the community where it’s located.
Lincoln High came to be as part of a community movement sparked in 1910 calling for establishing a high school campus on the eastern side of the Los Angeles River, said Stephen Sariñana-Lampson, an architect, local historian and a 1975 alumnus of the school.
Some influential community members thought a school should be built in what eventually became Lincoln Heights, and others thought it should be built in Highland Park, Sariñana-Lampson said.
By 1912 the current location of the school was selected, a piece of land owned by prominent attorney and future L.A. County District Attorney Thomas L. Woolwine.
The school opened in 1913 with classes taught in Woolwine’s mansion, Sariñana-Lampson said.
Buildings designed for academic purposes were eventually built; however, several structures were replaced following the 1933 Long Beach earthquake.
A.C. Martin of A.C. Martin and Associates designed buildings for the school with robust foundations leading to “a very stable set of structures,” Sariñana-Lampson said. Buildings have elements of the Art Deco style.
Ethel Percy Andrus, for whom the school’s auditorium is named, was a long-time Lincoln principal. Her vision for the campus is reflected throughout the school’s design, which included placing buildings in a manner much like would be found at a college campus, Sariñana-Lampson said.
Martin “used the land to create these open spaces,” Sariñana-Lampson said. “It’s a beautiful layout.”
The auditorium was located toward the front of the school so that the community could easily access it because it was intended to be used by students and the greater community.
Art is found across the campus and, in some instances, is incorporated into the building construction as well as in statues – such as one of President Abraham Lincoln – and murals.
Among the murals are two by Manuel de la Torre, a 1936 graduate of the school who, shortly after graduating, went on to create murals as part of the WPA Federal Art Project during the Depression era, Sariñana-Lampson said.
The school is going through a major modernization project that is expected to involve gutting the interior of buildings and rebuilding while leaving the exteriors intact.
🎒 Eastside Parent
EAST L.A.
Yale-bound valedictorian pays tribute to family
As senior years go, Garfield High’s Aimee Perales had a very good one: Prom queen, first in her division in the Academic Decathlon, a $50,000 scholarship and valedictorian.
“It was definitely an eventful and memorable year,” Perales said recently.
Perales is now preparing for the next stop on her academic journey: Yale University to major in mechanical engineering.
The second of four children, Perales applied to 21 colleges and universities ranging from Cal State to the Ivy League. After the acceptance letters arrived, Perales narrowed her choices to U.C. Berkeley and Yale. She visited both campuses and Yale won.
“I felt that sense of community at Yale,” she said.
Perales attributes her success at Garfield to a combination of support and encouragement from her family, the Garfield High community and the community at large.
Among the things that had the most impact on her years at Garfield was the Academic Decathlon, something she became involved with at the suggestion of one of her teachers.
Academic Decathlon requires preparation and developing knowledge in various disciplines. Through it, she became a better public speaker and “it showed me there’s a lot more to learn,” she said.
“She always displayed confidence,” said Lucille “Lucy” Romero, coach of Garfield’s Academic Decathlon team. “She was a really good extemporaneous speaker.”
As Perales was trying to decide where to attend college, Romero and other faculty members encouraged her to head East and experience a different place with a different culture.
“Aimee is vivacious, determined. She’s a go-getter willing to take chances,” Romero said. “She will do really well at Yale.”
Perales said her success is a tribute to her parents, immigrants from Mexico, for their support and cheering her on when the going got tough.
“I wanted to repay my parents for all their sacrifices,” she said.
🗓️ Things to Do
⭐ Featured Events
Los Feliz: From medieval times to contemporary (though still medieval) Hollywood, No Place Like Gandersheim take you on a wild ride through time with the first woman playwright in history. May 20 - June 25. Get Tickets (Sponsored)
Boyle Heights: "Summer Dreams: The Rough Riders Art & Music Festival" benefitting Roosevelt High School Scholars will feature live musical performances, an art auction, a beer and wine garden, and delicious food. June 24. All attendees must be 21 and over. Get Tickets & Info (Sponsored)
Tuesday, June 13
Echo Park: An outdoor magic show is happening at Edendale Library. Kids of all ages are welcome for some comedy and a magical good time at The Wacko Show.
El Sereno: Bubblemania and Company are coming to the library for some Bubble Magic. Catch a visual representation of shimmering reflections and do some experiential learning.
Wednesday, June 14
Silver Lake: Cool Girl Cinema Club is back! Catch the cult classic film, But I'm a Cheerleader at Whammy! Bring your friends, eat some snacks, drink, and celebrate pride month.
Eagle Rock: Parents bring your children for some sparkly fun and reading at the library. Celebrate diversity and LGBTQIA Pride Month with a Drag Storytime. Children will have a chance to take some story time photos after.
Highland Park: Connect with your inner drumming spirit and fellow drummers in this interactive drum circle with Roberto "KONGA KID" Gutierrez.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 Have any thoughts on today's Daily Digest?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
📈 212 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
212 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.