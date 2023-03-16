Good Evening !
📷 Eastside Scene
Highland Park: A meeting of the skinny jeans crew. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
📣 News
Union announces strike date
Schools: The union that represents 30,000 cafeteria workers, bus drivers and other school district employees said a 3-day strike will begin next Tuesday, with the teacher's union saying it will honor the picket line. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho warned parents that public schools would have to close during the strike. L.A. Times
River rescue
Boyle Heights: A man who got stuck in the rain-swollen L.A. River near Washington Boulevard late Wednesday afternoon was was hoisted into a fire department helicopter. He appeared to be uninjured, but was showing effects of hypothermia, according to an LAFD spokesman.
EAST LA
Fire-ravaged Unique Theatre up for sale
Head down the 3600 block of East First Street between Townsend and Rowan, and you’ll find the ghostly remains of the Unique Theatre.
The Art Deco building constructed in the late 1920s served generations of movie-goers before being turned into a dollar store. The structure was nearly destroyed in September 2019 when a fire broke out at the neighboring apartment building under construction.
The building is now up for sale, but officials have vowed to protect its historic sign and marquee.
According to Cinema Treasures, the Unique was one of a dozen movie houses that once operated in East LA in the first half of the 20th century. While the building's original seats, screen, and chandeliers had been preserved, they were hidden away. Today, no movie theaters operating in East LA.
Supervisor Hilda Solis had parts of the building declared a historic landmark last year. The designation included the façade, marquee, blade sign, recessed entry, and lobby but excluded the auditorium and other parts damaged by fire.
The property owner removed an adjacent residence damaged by the fire as well as the failing auditorium walls, Solis said in a statement. Debris contaminated with asbestos has been removed, the sidewalk in front of the theater has been closed, and the county is working with the owner to “restore those portions of the landmark damaged since the designation.”
The theater and additional adjacent parcels along First Street are on the market for $4.5 million, according to a real estate listing.
Whoever buys the building “must restore the landmark to its state at the [time of] designation,” Solis wrote.
Meanwhile, the East Los Angeles Community Corporation is in the final stages of rebuilding the El Nuevo Amanecer apartments next door at First and Rowan streets.
The developer did not respond to repeated calls for comment.
🍽️ GOOD TASTE
Best bagels | Baristas organizing | Pizzana opens
Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Neapolitan pies on Sunset
One of L.A.'s most highly regarded pizzerias, Pizzana, will open the doors tonight to its new Silver Lake restaurant on Sunset Boulevard.
Chef and pizza maker Daniele Uditi and partners Candace & Charles Nelson are known for their brand of Neapolitan pies. That includes Pizzana’s signature cacio e pepe pizza, made with a “slow dough” crust that ferments for up to 48 hours. You can also expect vegan and gluten-free options. Uditi will also debut a especial puttanesca pizza -- with anchovy, heirloom tomato, garlic and other toppings -- that will be served only at the Silver Lake restaurant.
A new cocktail menu and a wine list will be available once a liquor license has been secured. Pizzana is at 3515 Sunset Blvd.
The bagels you knead
Bagels have been the “hole” rage, and five of the L.A. Times’ 14 "best bagel shops in Los Angeles” are in Eastsider territory. Here are five local spots with observations from the Times.
Cypress Park | Saint-Raf Bagels
- 1206 Cypress Ave.
- "The bagels are tender and chewy, satisfying to pull apart and with that slight alkaline shine characteristic of so many good ones."
East Hollywood | Courage Bagels
- 777 N. Virgil Ave.
- "These are truly some of the best bagels in the U.S."
Eagle Rock | Bagel + Slice
- 4751 York Blvd..
- "It’s only logical that a half bagel shop, half pizzeria would make one of L.A.’s top spins on a pizza bagel."
Highland Park | Belle’s Bagels
- 5022 York Blvd.
- "The tomato jam, perfectly toeing the line between sweet and spicy, is a must-add on any breakfast sandwich."
Silver Lake | Maury’s Bagels
- 2829 Bellevue Ave.
- "Lemon curd bagels are a seasonal specialty, and they’re a pretty perfect brunch food."
If this list looks familiar its because our restaurant reviewer, Merrill Shindler, stopped by each place last year on a Sunday morning bagel run.
Baristas organizing
Silver Lake: Baristas for La Colombe here and in Century City have voted to unionize with United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 770, LA Eater reported. The workers are fighting for better wages, consistent raises, regular schedules and improved working conditions, among other things. La Colombe’s two other Los Angeles locations - including in Frogtown - are not taking part in the unionizing effort.
New sushi place rolling to Figueroa
Highland Park: A new restaurant called Roll Call is opening next to the Mason's Dumpling Shop in a mini-mall at Figueroa Street and Avenue 58, according to a state alcohol license application. The applicant appears to be connected to Roll Call, a sushi bar and restaurant in Koreatown. We've contacted Roll Call for more details.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
East Hollywood: Watch "Cinderella: The True Story," a musical production with singing, dancing, a prince in disguise, and a fairy godmother who doesn’t always get things right. March 12 - April 2 (Sponsored)
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in "La Egoista," a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre. Through April 9. (Sponsored)
Thursday, Mar 16
Highland Park: Spend an intimate evening listening to poems and short stories at The Pop-Hop. Wine and light snacks will be provided.
Friday, Mar 17
Highland Park: Do you believe in ghosts? Go on a ghost walk and paranormal tour at the LA Police Museum. Learn about LA's notorious crimes and investigate with Ghost Watch Paranormal.
East Hollywood: It's Dark 80s New Wave Nite at The Virgil. Invite friends or come alone and enjoy music from The Cure, Oingo Boingo, Depeche Mode, and more.
Saturday, Mar 18
Highland Park: Catch a puppet show at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater. Partnering with Fleischer Studios, Out of the Inkwell: A Night of Classic Cartoons & Puppets will feature Koko the Clown.
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Take a walk in nature and listen to live music from Floating underneath the Peppercorn Tree. Bring some water and a blanket for a comfortable time.
Sunday, Mar 19
DTLA: Celebrate all things Latina at the 5th annual LATINAFest. This community-based organization will feature over 100 exhibitors, a fashion show, morning yoga, food trucks, and more. Bring a friend, family member, or anyone for some fun.
East LA: Go on a tour of Home of Peace Cemetery, L.A.'s oldest Jewish cemegery, with Barrio Boychik, and discover the interesting people who are buried there.
El Sereno: Prom season is around the corner. Seniors who are in need of a gown can get a free prom dress at Plaza de la Raza.
Dodger Stadium: The 38th annual Los Angeles Marathon is taking place and passing through Echo Park, Los Feliz, and Silver Lake. The marathon will finish off in Century City. Come support or take part in this active event.
