NEWS
Fire out
Firefighters extinguished a blaze that broke out this afternoon in one unit of an apartment building in the 700 block of south Boyle Avenue in Boyle Heights. LAFD
Chase
An attempted murder suspect led authorities on a wild, high-speed pursuit Monday evening before crashing into a guardrail on the 710 Freeway in East Los Angeles. The Eastsider
THE LATEST
Residential development remaking Temple Hospital hilltop
New construction continues to change the landscape of the Eastside. Case in point is a five-story building now under construction at the top of a steep hill above Temple Street in Historic Filipinotown.
While it may look big, this is actually the smaller of two separate projects that will bring more than 260 units of housing to this hill, once dominated by the former Temple Hospital.
The hospital, one of those landmarks you would notice from the 101 Freeway, closed abruptly in 2014 shortly before developers announced their plans.
Soon the sweeping city views once enjoyed only by hospital staff and patients will be taken in by the East side's newest residents.
Real Estate Reductions
This week's featured price cuts include a $20k slice on an Echo Park condo; a $31k cut on an El Sereno 3-bedroom; and a $72k chop on an Atwater Village Triplex.
Sponsored by Grace Gaerlan
Mid-Century in Eagle Rock
Located on one of the most special Eagle Rock Streets, 2003 Escarpa was designed by Oakley L. Norton. Built in 1965, 2003 Escarpa would be a home designed especially for his family. Norton’s earliest designs are found in the hills of Mt. Washington and Silver Lake.
This 3-story 4 bedroom and 4 bathroom home highlights wooden decks with sliding glass doors - allowing for natural light to flow throughout the home and spectacular unobstructed northerly views.
• Find out more about this home
