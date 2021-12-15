Howdy!

RETURN TO NEIGHBORLY

A look at some of the people and organizations serving our Eastside communities, plus info on how to get involved.

Volunteers offer a hot shower and hope for the homeless

By Cheryl Leutjen

"I'm a connection person," Rita Almanza tells me. "If somebody needs size 8 shoes, I go to my gym and look at people's feet to see what size shoes people are wearing. Then I ask them, 'Do you have any shoes you don't need anymore?' "

Almanza volunteers with the Shower of Hope. She passes out soap, shampoo and warm welcomes to unhoused Angelenos that come to wash away the city grime.

The small nonprofit now provides more than 2,000 showers a month to unhoused Angelenos across more than 20 sites, including Lincoln Park, Lincoln Heights, Echo Park and Boyle Heights. Every guest is greeted by a volunteer like Almanza, who shows them where to pick up a towel, soap, shampoo, and other hygiene products. Depending on donations, there may also be clean socks and underwear.

The guest then gets 15 minutes to shower. Some rush in for a quick shower before heading off to work. Others linger, sharing stories of life on the streets with other guests, and catching up with regular volunteers like Almanza.

Why showers? In addition to better hygiene, a hot shower restores a sense of dignity, of humanity, according to co-founder Mel Tillekeratne.

The Lincoln Park and Boyle Heights locations are in particular need of volunteers. I'm signing up to clean some shower stalls—and I'm appreciating my own hot shower all the more.

Know Before You Go:

Volunteers must wear masks.

Volunteers can choose either to greet people or to clean the shower stalls.

If you choose to greet people, be willing to LISTEN. Making people feel welcome, seen and heard is a big part of the Shower of Hope experience.

See the Shower of Hope website for details about locations, days and times. Sign up to volunteer here. Allow a few days for a response.

No time to volunteer? Shower of Hope accepts hygiene and personal care items, as well as clean underwear and socks. (clean underwear is the single most requested item). You can let them know what you can donate through their website, Facebook or Instagram.

Cheryl Leutjen writes about the challenges and opportunities of our time with heart, hope and humor. She resides in Eagle Rock.

NOTEBOOK

Oldest graduate

Eagle Rock: At age 103, Doris Greenland Thompson is Eagle Rock High's oldest living graduate (Class of '36). Facebook

Clean it up!

City Terrace: Vision City Terrace and the LA County Department of Public Works will hold a community clean-up on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9am - 11am. Meet at 3400 Medford St. Tools, Supplies and PPE will be provided.

CALENDAR

Dec 15: Take Pictures With Santa Claus/Toma una foto con Santa Claus

Dec 16: Popular Kids Comedy: Dana Gould, Mary Lynn Rajskub + Surprise Guests!!

Dec 17: Holiday Block Party

