EASTSIDE SCENE

Looks like the swan boats of Echo Park Lake have some competition.

A boat shaped like a roasted chicken ( from Vons?) has been spotted floating across the lake recently with some poultry-loving passengers.

We have no idea what this is about. But the sight of an oversized roasted chicken floating on the lake is eye-catching to say the least.

Martin Cox took the photo after returning to Echo Park from an out-of-town trip.

"I knew I was home," he said

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tagyour Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

NEWS

Recall

A petition for the recall of Councilman Kevin de Leon, whose district stretches from Eagle Rock to Downtown LA, was approved for circulation, the Los Angeles Office of the City Clerk announced today. The petition requires 20,563 signatures of qualified registered voters in Council District 14 by Dec. 14 to get on the ballot. The Eastsider

Brush fire

Firefighters quickly snuffed out a brush fire this afternoon that blackened about a quarter acre near the 110 freeway and Via Marisol in Hermon. LAFD

Victor Heights homicide

A man in his late 50s was found beaten to death Friday along the 900 block of Centennial Street in an area between Echo Park and Chinatown. The victim, an Asian man in his 50s, was found lying on a sidewalk Friday night. The Eastsider

Boyle Heights Church fire

Firefighters knocked down a fire that spread through the three-story Iglesia Bautista del Este de Los Angeles on Sunday evening. The Eastsider

El Sereno garage fire

A fire that started in a garage spread to a nearby structure on Van Horne Avenue on Saturday afternoon. The Eastsider

Highland Park tree fire

Firefighters extinguished a fire that burned a row of cypress trees that came close to burning a building Sunday evening in the 5000 block of North San Rafael Avenue. No injuries were reported and the cause of tree fires remained under review. LAFD

THE LATEST

Courthouse conversion?

The old Mental Health Courthouse in Cypress Park, a former factory, was shut down abruptly in 2016 after officials said they discovered structural problems with the roof. The county's presiding judge at the time described the building as “the worst courthouse in the state.”

Now, the San Fernando Road property is up for grabs, and could go to the city, possibly as a donation to be turned into low-income and permanent supportive housing.

That's what City Councilmember Gil Cedillo wants. But if so, it would need a lot of work. Or be torn down for something totally new.

Read more in The Eastsider

Jump start on college

LA Unified and the LA Community College District announced the expansion of two programs intended to put students of color on a pathway to college success. The goal of one program is to have every student within LAUSD’s Eastside area take at least one college course by the time they graduate high school.

Read more in The Eastsider

Real estate reductions

This week's price cuts include a $20k slice on a City Terrace 5-bedroom; a $150k chop on a Mount Washington Modern; and a $25k cut on an Atwater Village townhouse

Read more in The Eastsider

NOTEBOOK

Safer crossing

A HAWK crosswalk with pedestrian activated flashing beacons was dedicated last week in Eagle Rock on Eagle Rock Boulevard and Merton Avenue. Boulevard Sentinel

Eastside Stat

$72 will buy you a 9-inch seasonal fruit tart at Cookbook in Highland Park.

TMI

In his shopping list of his favorite things, Echo Park artist Peter Shire includes a $69 bottle of an Eagle Rock-made aphrodisiac and body oil. “We use tons of this," Shire told New York magazine. "It turns me into an animal. Luckily I’m married to a lively 76-year-old."

CALENDAR

Sept 7: Letterpress Poster Workshop

Sept 10: Summer Biergarten

Sept 11: 9/11 20th Anniversary March Raise the candle HIGH Bring LIGHT to DARKNESS

