Today is the last day to participate in the Eastsider's August Giveaway: A $50 gift certificate from the Village Bakery & Cafe.
📷 Eastside Scene
Cypress Park: Classic cars from the Bedlam Car Club converged on the entrance of the L.A. River Center for a head-turning show this weekend. Thanks to Anthea Raymond for the photos.
📢 News
$1 billion police pay raise approved
City Hall: The City Council today approved a four-year contract with the police union that includes a series of bonuses and pay raises that add up to about a billion dollars over the life of the deal. The opposing votes came from three of the Eastside's four councilmembers: Eunisses Hernandez, Nithya Raman and Hugo Soto-Martinez. Kevin De León voted in favor. The Eastsider
Councilwoman navigates idealism and politics
Eunisses Hernandez has represented City Council District 1 for more than half a year after toppling seasoned incumbent Gil Cedillo. At 33, the Highland Park native who worked as a progressive activist is the council’s youngest member.
She has developed a reputation for idealism, sometimes casting the lone dissenting vote on the City Council. She was, for example, the sole “nay” vote against increasing the LAPD budget.
- Council District 1 includes all or parts of Angeleno Heights, Echo Park, Cypress Park, Glassell Park, Highland Park, Lincoln Heights, Montecito Heights, Mount Washington and Solano Canyon
When she was running for office, the criminal justice reformer spoke out against what she called “the strong presence of law enforcement and carceral-based responses.” She hasn't strayed from that.
“She’s a real believer,” said Rick Taylor, a veteran campaign consultant.
But, added Taylor, “We won’t get things done unless we find middle ground. What we don’t need right now in government is stalemate.”
As for the constituents, not everyone in District 1 feels like they’ve been brought into the loop.
“No one from the CD1 office has reached out to the organization to speak to us or meet with us to discuss the community,” said Jamie Tijerina, president of the Highland Park Heritage Trust, a historic preservation nonprofit that has been working in the neighborhood since the early 1980s.
When asked what have been Hernandez’ main accomplishments so far, her office responded:
• Service Requests: Her office addressed a backlog of 13,000 open 311 requests for city services in the district, some of them more than five years old. So far they’ve managed to close more than half those open tickets.
• Homelessness: A hundred-and-seventy unhoused people have been connected to basic necessities and services, 1,409 have received laundry services, and a pop-up interim housing site in Glassell Park brought in 80 people during the rainy season.
• Policy Wins: The City Council backed her contributions to tenant protections, adjustments to the DTLA 2040 Community Plan, and a push to make Los Angeles a true Sanctuary City.
But if Hernandez wants to keep scoring legislative victories, it helps to have friends, such as fellow progressive councilmembers Nithya Raman and Hugo Soto-Martinez of District 13.
She’s getting better at reaching out, Taylor said. “I think she is starting to understand that working with colleagues is better than working against somebody.”
No Ifs, Ands or Butts: Readers want smoke-free golf courses
Following our recent story about enforcing smoking restrictions at Griffith Park golf courses, we asked Eastsider readers what they thought of patrons putting and puffing.
By an overwhelming margin, readers favored a total smoking ban on golf courses, 142-28. Wildfire risk was one of the main concerns. A few comments:
- “Golfer here. The rules are useless unless enforced by the course employees. The best enforcement comes from fellow golfers; however, we need to be backed up by the facility's employees.”
- “I don't golf but know many who do. There's plenty of air circulation, and I assume the designated areas aren't near rampant brush. Let people look after themselves.”
- “Not a golfer, but don’t want to see the golf course and the park burn down.”
- “I’m a golfer who doesn’t smoke. I hate seeing butts in the beautiful grass. But the argument that smoking on the most irrigated grass in the park causes a fire risk just doesn’t hold water. Or smoke.”
📈 Business
New arts leader takes over
Boyle Heights: Self Help Graphics & Art has hired Jennifer M. Cuevas as its new executive director. Cuevas, an arts entrepreneur, consultant and advocate, will take the helm of the nonprofit as it celebrates its 50th anniversary and launches a two-year-long renovation of its Boyle Heights facility.
“Self Help Graphics has been a home where I see my cultura reflected back at me and a place that makes art accessible to the community through printmaking, exhibitions, cultural events and intergenerational programs,” said Cuevas in a statement.
Cuevas will succeed Betty Avila, who announced her departure earlier this year after reaching "the point of no longer having enough to give to myself, my family, and SHG sustainably.”
Insurance firm makes a move
The Mark Newman-Kuzel Agency has moved out of Atwater Village and into larger offices in Downtown L.A. as the insurance agency expands, the company announced. The new offices are in a restored 1930 building on Hill Street in the historic theater district. Founder Newman-Kuzel will remain active in Eastside residential and business communities as a longtime resident and member of the Silver Lake Chamber of Commerce.
🗒️ Notebook
Silver Lake: Hundreds of people attended a tribute to Clint Yeager, a musician and long-time bartender at the gay leather bar Eagle L.A., says the L.A. Times. The 53-year-old died while undergoing a procedure for a respiratory infection.
Don't Believe Everything You See: Those photos of the flooded Dodger Stadium parking lot that turned up on social media were not what they seemed to be. The parking lots did not flood during Tropical Storm Hilary, say the Dodgers. Instead, explains the L.A. Times, what appeared to be flooded parking lots was the reflection of light on the wet asphalt.
🗓️ Things to Do
Thursday, August 24
Eagle Rock: Create Paper Wildflowers in a month-long workshop with Lindsey Serata. Learn paper flower techniques and create a botanical sculpture. (Aug. 24 - Sept. 21)
Friday, August 25
Chinatown: It's the Opening Night of the Good Game Art Show. Come and celebrate games from our youth and see original pieces from over 40+ AAPI artists.
Lincoln Heights: Dance your heart out at the free Friday Night Funk at Pieter Performance Space.
Los Feliz: Get spooky this summer at the Philosophical Research Society. Watch The Amityville Horror (1979) on 16MM followed by sets from RENDEZVOUS DJs.
