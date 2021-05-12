Hello!
The Latest
Wednesday's Breaking News
• Funds headed for Boyle Heights public housing project to reduce lead-paint hazard
• Many pleads guilty to robbing Eagle Rock Trader Joe's and other stores
• Police seek suspect in fatal East Hollywood hit-and-run
Lingerie for all bodies
Chelsa Hughes has created a more inclusive line of lingerie that is featured in her new Echo Park store -- Cantiq. The plus-size and gender fluid items in her lingerie line have given Hughes a unique edge in the fashion world and opened doors: Nordstrom recently picked up her lingerie line. Find out more in The Eastsider.
Do you know where your Dodger Dog comes from?
The Dodgers released more details about the team's new supplier of Dodger Dogs: Papa Cantella's, reports The Eastsider. The family owned sausage maker replaced Farmer Johns as the producer of the ballpark hot dog.
Eastside Guide
Pets need pampering too
For our newest guide to the Eastside, we have rounded up neighborhood businesses -- from vets to dog walkers -- to help care for your beloved pets. Go here for The Eastsider's Pet Care Guide.
Notebook
Takeover - Activists alarmed over a large development along Avenue 34 took over the Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Council during last month's election, KCRW reported. Lincoln Heights Intel (LHI) ran a slate of 11 candidates for 11 positions, and won every single race. “We've won and we're going to keep getting people hip to the city planning and land-use stuff,” said LHI member Sara Clendening. “Then we're going to rise up into City Hall and then take those seats.”
Calendar
• May 12: Grand Park's Rec Center
• May 13: Barnsdall Virtual Arts Fair
Go here for details and more events
