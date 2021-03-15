Hello, Monday!
The week got off to a wet and windy start today, but it's expected to dry out and remain cool for the next few days.
Eastside Scene
A sunset view from Memorial Grove in Elysian Park.
The Latest
Monday's Breaking News
• Man found dead - with lacerations - on Sunset Boulevard
• 16-year-old wounded in Lincoln Heights shooting
LA restaurants to reopen dining rooms starting today
But they will be limited to 25% capacity and face other restrictions. Some owners will be taking extra precautions, like the Silver Lake Italian restaurant that will take customers' temperature at the door, reports The Eastsider.
A sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man in East LA
Deputies responding to reports of a suicidal man on Rowan Avenue near East 1st Street fatally shot him after he allegedly charged at them with a knife, reports The Eastsider.
Highland Park's Billie Eilish picked up more Grammy Awards
After sweeping last year's Grammy Awards, Eilish was honored again during Sunday night's awards ceremony. She scored Best Record of the Year for "Everything I Wanted" that she wrote with her brother, Finneas, reports the LA Times. Their songwriting on “No Time To Die” for the upcoming James Bond movie also won in the Song Written For Visual Media category.
A crash in El Sereno left a motorist with severe injuries
The motorist slammed into a traffic signal and part of an empty restaurant patio at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Gambier Street on Sunday afternoon, reports The Eastsider.
Zack de la Rocha wants to sell you his Silver Lake bungalow
The member of Rage Against the Machine is asking $1.65 million for the 3-bedroom Redcliffe Street home. These and other items in Real Estate Monday.
Sponsored by LACFEPS
Sponsored by LACFEPS
• Find out more about these public charter schools near you
Sponsored by The Rental Girl
New TIC Community in HLP!
Nestled on the hillside in a great Highland Park location that is only a few blocks to Figueroa shops, cafes, bars and restaurants, this intimate 4-unit community that features two side-by-side duplexes with traditional 1960s architecture and new dual-paned windows with verdant views of the hills.
• Find out more about this TIC Community
Sponsored by the Echo Park Neighborhood Council
Your voice - Your Echo Park - Your vote
Vote by mail applications for Echo Park Neighborhood Council are now open!
Go to: https://clerk.lacity.org/elections/neighborhood-council-elections/vote-by-mail-application
Election Day is April 6!
Tu Voz – Tu Echo Park – Tu Voto
¡Las solicitudes de votación por correo para el Consuelo Vecinal de Echo Park ya están abiertas!
Ir al enlace: https://clerk.lacity.org/elections/neighborhood-council-elections/vote-by-mail-application
El día de las elecciones es el 6 de Abril!
Calendar
• March 16: Neighborhood Science (NeiSci) Tuesday: Virtual Water Journey
Go here for details and more events
