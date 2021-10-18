Hello Monday!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

This week is going to start off cool and damp before clearing out and warming up in the days ahead. Now, please read on for your Monday dose of news and info.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

EASTSIDE SCENE

Thanks to Daryl Fujii for his photo of an Echo Park squirrel and Dodger fan named Chewie taking a peanut break. The Dodgers will need all the fans they can get. They return to Chavez Ravine on Tuesday for Game 3 of the NLCS after losing the first two games to the Atlanta Braves.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

NEWS

Fatal Highland Park shooting

Police sealed off Avenue 57 for much of the day as they investigated the fatal shooting of a man early this morning. Police said the shooting near Avenue 57 and Figueroa may have been gang related. The Eastsider

East LA homicide

Detectives today were investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a woman dead in the 300 block of North Marianna Avenue, near Eugene A. Obregon Park. The Eastsider

Crash

An overturned big rig leaking a cargo of antifreeze forced the closure of the transition road from the southbound 5 Freeway to the southbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) next to Elysian Park this afternoon. No injuries were reported but traffic was backed up to Griffith Park. LAFD

Stepping back

L.A. City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, who was indicted last week on federal bribery and conspiracy charges, sent a letter to his colleagues today saying he will "immediately step back" from council and committee meetings, but he intends to remain in office and resume participating "at the earliest appropriate time." The Eastsider

THE LATEST

What's it like inside an 8-foot x 8-foot home?

Maria Pernudi of Highland Park listened to the tour guide who was introducing neighbors and community members to the new Arroyo Seco Tiny Home Village that will welcome homeless residents later this month.

As she was learning about the 24-hour guards on site and other security features, her husband was inside one of the living units, checking out the mattresses in the 8-foot x 8-foot prefabricated cabin. He gave it a thumbs-up.

“I live right down the street and I’m thrilled this is here,” says Pernudi about the 117 pre-fabricated cabins that have taken over a 6.8 acre former parking lot off Arroyo Seco Drive near Arroyo Seco Park. “This is so much better than having human beings living underneath that underpass,” she says. “Here they can be safe, get help and move on. Here they will be seen as people.”

Read more in The Eastsider

Sponsored by LACFEPS

Local Public Schools Offering Enriching Education for Student Success

Public schools like Alliance College-Ready Public Schools, Ednovate, Green Dot Public Schools-CA and KIPP SoCal Public Schools quickly learned that, even during a global pandemic, in today’s competitive college-going environment, schools must offer students and their families an enriching public education requiring resources, services, and added supports so that they can succeed in college, careers and beyond.

• Read more about these schools

REAL ESTATE MONDAY

No takers yet for the $40 million Paramour Estate

Despite many lookers, the Paramour Estate in Silver Lake remains up for grabs more than six months after it went on the market for $40 million.

"We continue to see an incredible amount of interest from domestic and international buyers of all niches and industries—from hoteliers to Hollywood’s top entertainment executives," said the listing agent, Sally Forster Jones of Compass.

The 22,000-square-foot Paramour was built in 1923 on 4.3 hilltop acres for silent film star Antonio Moreno and his wife, oil heiress Daisy Canfield Moreno. The seller is restauranteur Dana Hollister.

In other Eastside real estate news ... "Riverdale" star Charles Melton purchased a Silver Lake home for just over $3 million (guess he was short $37 million to buy the Paramour); a Mount Washington Mid Century that has been nominated as a historic landmark; and a Atwater Village ADU that appeals to young and old.

Get the details in Real Estate Monday

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

Sponsored by Tracy Do

Amie Brings Five Unique Homes to Eagle Rock

Amie is a new collection of five homes in Eagle Rock featuring exquisite design by architect Abbie Chong of Avanova Studio. Amie residences are earth-friendly and structurally independent, with no shared walls. Unique floor plans provide approximately 1,500 - 2,100 square feet of living space with two or three bedrooms, office/flex space, an attached two-car garage and private outdoor areas, including rooftop decks on the two largest homes.

• Find out more about Amie

NOTEBOOK

Vendors vs swap meet

The sidewalk vendors who set up outside the LA City College Swap Meet in East Hollywood claim they are coming under pressure to move out following the arrival of a new swap meet manager. LA TACO

Sponsored by The Fenton Real Estate Team

Stunning Spanish Contemporary in Atwater Village

Behind a row of mature olive trees, this Spanish contemporary is your perfect Atwater Village home, blending timeless architecture and classic charm with modern amenities designed for today’s lifestyle.

The property includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms, spread across the main house and a detached fully permitted guest house. The grounds include a tranquil saltwater swimming pool/spa with lush, mature landscaping.

• Find out more about this home

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Oct. 21: Peacock: A Comedy Show

October 23: Monterey Hills Fall Festival

Oct. 23: Los Feliz Flea

Oct. 23: ‘The Soldier Dreams’ & ‘Never Swim Alone’

Oct. 23: “Santo y Blue Demon en el Mundo de los Muertos” (Sponsored)

• Go here for event details

• Go here for Eastside Halloween and Dia de los Muertos Calendar

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.