NEWS

Rite Aid killing

A 20-year-old man pleaded not guilty today to murder and second-degree robbery charges stemming from the shooting of a Glassell Park Rite Aid employee who was killed while confronting shoplifters. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Outdoor dining replaces parking

Over the last year, Angelenos have found themselves sitting down to eat in the street. And it hasn't been bad.

From Figueroa Street in Highland Park to Hillhurst Avenue in Los Feliz, restaurants have been replacing street parking spaces with dining areas in front of their businesses under temporary city programs. And two Eastside City Councilmember support keeping "street-side dining” for good, even after the pandemic is finally over.

Councilmembers Gil Cedillo of Dist. 1 and Mitch O’Farrell of Dist. 13 said they support making it permanent - with O’Farrell already focusing on making these dining spaces look better.

Read more in The Eastsider

Studio residences in Echo Park, Lincoln Heights & Highland Park

Don't need a lot of space? Are you okay living in a place without a traditional bedroom? Then here are some studio properties that may be of interest.

Read more in The Eastsider

NOTEBOOK

Deputies Charged

Two sheriff deputies have been charged with filing false reports regarding an alleged 2018 assault of a suspect near Salazar Park in East LA. LA TIMES

CLASSIFIEDS

Journalists Wanted

The Eastsider is seeking freelance writers to cover local schools and neighborhood history. The ideal candidates should have experience in writing and reporting objective nonfiction pieces; be familiar with journalism ethics and practices; and live on the Eastside. Please send inquiries to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.

CALENDAR

Aug. 27: Summer Biergarten

