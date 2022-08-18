Hello!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
This weekend is flying by! Read on for your Thursday dose of news and stories before the week is over.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
Eastside Scene
Solano Canyon: Thanks to Shawn Sites for the photo of the Shrine to the Divine Child of Atocha at Mission San Conrado.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
Thank You Thursday
A big shout out to Amy M. and Vincent N. for their recent financial contributions to the Eastsider. While we welcome one-time contributions, Amy and Vincent took the extra step of pledging to make monthly contributions.
We are grateful to have 140 readers who are making monthly contributions. But we need significantly more reader sponsors to expand our staff and provide you with the neighborhood news you can't find anyplace else.
Support community news by making a monthly or one-time contribution.
Thanks!
News
Hermon: Freeway lanes were shut down after a brush fire broke out on a steep hillside this afternoon next to the Arroyo Seco Parkway. It's the same hill that was scorched by a fire in June. The Eastsider
El Sereno: Cal State L.A. President William A. Covino announced today that he will retire next June after heading the university for a decade. The Eastsider
Boyle Heights: A police officer pleaded no contest today to the on-duty assault of a trespassing suspect on Houston Street that was captured on video. The victim, who sued the City, said he was assaulted and held overnight in jail for no legal reason. The Eastsider
HIGHLAND PARK
Last movie house standing
The nearly century-old Highland Theatre building on Figueroa Street is up for sale.
The historic landmark -- topped by a sign illuminated with more than 500 green and white bulbs -- was put on the market as the theater’s 99-year-lease is about to expire.
Orbell Ovaness, one of the listing agents, said the exterior cannot be changed because the building is a city historic monument.
But the interior of the three-story structure can be adapted for other uses. The building also includes ground-floor shops, vacant second-floor apartments and a closed third-floor theater balcony.
Potential buyers have toured the property. Whether the theater remains open is unclear once a sale is completed and the lease expires. Calls and emails to the current movie house operator went unanswered.
“I don’t know how fruitful of a venture that is,” Ovaness said of the theater business. “But it is definitely something they [potential buyers] are considering … maybe keeping part of it as a theater, or maybe doing something like a playhouse."
West Coast Theaters Inc. signed a lease in 1924 for the building, Ovaness said. That lease has been transferred multiple times but finally expires next year.
Architect Lewis A. Smith designed the Moorish-style building at Figueroa and Avenue 56, along with the Rialto in South Pasadena and the Vista Theatre in Los Feliz, according to Los Angeles Theaters. In 1925, the West Coast Highland opened as a 1,432-seat single-screen theater. In the early 1980s, the theater was transformed into a triplex and now operates as the Highland Theatres.
“The theater itself is very important to the community, and many of us, especially those of us who grew up in Highland Park and the surrounding neighborhoods, have many fond memories here,” said Jamie Tijerina President of the Highland Park Heritage Trust. “I hope to see this remain as a theater that is accessible for all in the community.”
The theater is the last of the Figueroa Street movie houses that included:
Wanted: The Eastsider is looking for an editor to manage our coverage of Eastside schools and assist with the production of our Daily Digest newsletter. Go here for details
ARTS
The poets among us
More than 100 poets gathered at the L.A. Central Library last weekend for what may have been the largest gathering of the city's poets, according to organizers.
The Eastside was well represented at “A Day of Poetry in Los Angeles,” which featured a reading and a huge group picture in the library rotunda.
Those who attended included:
- Bart Edelman - Eagle Rock
- Suzanne Lummis - Highland Park
- Luivette Resto - Highland Park
- Angelina Saenz - Highland Park
- Lynne Thompson, Los Angeles Poet Laureate - Monterey Hills
- Jan Wesley - Silver Lake
Thompson co-hosted the event, which was live-streamed and recorded for viewing.
Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, Aug 19
Cypress Park: Enjoy beer, wine and pizza at the Summer Biergarten.
Montecito Heights: Get a head start on Spooky Season by catching WITCH!, an original immersive experience at Heritage Square Museum.
Saturday, Aug 20
Eagle Rock: Head to the premiere of Tertium Organum: Traversing Space, a 2-part exhibition of mysticism and mathematics at Center for the Arts. Plus catch a performance by by Beck+Col.
Glassell Park: Join fellow comic book fans for a parking lot sale, art, food and vendors at LotZilla: Death to Summer.
Highland Park: Concerned about climate change? Attend "Taking It To The Next Degree" for an afternoon of art, science, conversation and climate action.
Sunday, Aug 21
East Hollywood: Leave your car behind and get ready to walk, bike or skate the day away at CicLAvia - Meet the Hollywoods.
Echo Park: Check out the launch party for The LARB Quarterly no. 34, "Do you love me?" with an essay reading by writer Cyrus Dunham.
That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
The mission of The Eastsider is provide free access to the news, stories and info you need to stay connected to your Eastside neighborhood. But we need your financial support to maintain our service and do more.
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.