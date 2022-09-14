Hello!
Eastside Scene
Fans of L.A.: Thanks to Katrina Alexy for her photo from Highland Park.
News
LAPD asks for help to find shooter
Lincoln Heights: LAPD investigators today asked for the public’s assistance in finding the gunman who shot and killed two 17-year-old boys Sunday night. Detectives provided the following info:
- Police currently believe the shooting was gang-related
- The suspect rolled up on a mountain-style bike and started shooting
- The victims, Winfield Lee and Javier Mejia, both 17, were shot on Workman Avenue, just north of the carnival being held on Broadway. Lee collapsed at the scene, while Mejia ran a short distance and collapsed in the 2700 block of Broadway.
- Both teens were at the scene of a fight involving 20 people about an hour before the shooting at a nearby Arco gas station. But it's not known if they were involved in the brawl or if it was connected to the shooting.
- Police are gathering and reviewing video and are seeking witnesses.
- Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives Riojas or Manriquez at (213) 996-4149.
HIGHLAND PARK
Artists seek historic recognition for the "Wall That Talks"
After new owners purchased a former Figueroa Street furniture store in late 2019, concern and rumors spread around the arts community. Many wondered whether the building's large and colorful Chicano mural would be whitewashed.
That never happened, and the 75-foot-long mural -- “Tenochtitlan: The Wall that Talks” -- remains visible to passersby. And now there's an effort to keep it that way.
Earlier this year, Kathleen Gallegos of Avenue 50 Studio, a neighborhood arts nonprofit, nominated the panoramic mural as a city historic monument. The goal: Preserve the mural and ensure its security.
The Cultural Heritage Commission will decide whether to consider the nomination for further review at its meeting on Thursday.
The City has issued a temporary order preventing the mural’s removal or alteration while the nomination is under review.
Painted in 1996, the mural was created by a group of artists following the loss of a friend to gang violence a few years earlier. The piece is dominated by a feathered serpent, the Aztec god Quetzacoatl. The 12-foot-high artwork that faces Avenue 61 at Figueroa reflects various themes and includes scenes about cultural and political topics and subjects, ranging from labor leader Cesar Chavez to the Virgen de Guadalupe.
John “Zender” Estrada, an artist who worked on the Tenochtitlan wall, has seen two of his Highland Park murals removed from view. He said that community involvement is key to protecting the 26-year-old painting.
“I’ve learned a lot about what happens to murals in time, and sometimes the only thing that can preserve the artwork is the community itself,” said Estrada. “A mural is a public piece; it’s for the people. They live there.”
According to the historic monument application, the mural is worthy of becoming a landmark because it reflects a “prolific period of public art” and the resurgence of “Chicanismo” or ethnic pride.
“I believe that these murals are a piece of history," said Estrada, "and we should value them the same way we value a [Pablo] Picasso or [Henri] Matisse."
Sponsored by 1st District Councilmember Gil Cedillo
El Grito 2022 Los Angeles: Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at L.A. City Hall
- Thursday, September 15
- 6 pm - 9:30 pm
- Los Angeles City Hall | Spring Street Steps
- 200 N. Spring Street
- FREE EVENT
El Grito de Dolores marks the beginning of the Mexican War of Independence. El Grito Los Angeles 2022 will feature musical entertainment headlined by Graciela Beltran with performances by local groups.
Notebook
Gas station as landmark
Eagle Rock: Paperwork was filed this week to designate a tiny gas station as a possible city historic monument. The station tucked into the 1600 block of Colorado Boulevard was originally built by the Standard Oil of California in 1919 in Downtown Los Angeles and moved to its current site in 1931. Some say it could be L.A. oldest gas station. We will have more details soon.
17 more apartments on Bonnie Brae
Echo Park: A developer is planning a 4-story, 17-unit housing project in the 1000 block of North Bonnie Brae Street, south of Sunset Boulevard. The filing says two units for very low income tenants will be included. A public hearing will be scheduled to review the request.
Illegal pot shops thriving
East L.A.: Despite being legal, cannabis is still being sold illegally. The L.A. Times looks at unlicensed stores in East L.A., where there are an estimated 25 to 30 illegal dispensaries. These stores can sell a cheaper weed because they don’t pay state and local taxes and fees. But the operators risk police raids, robbery and even murder.
$2,900 for a club membership?
Los Feliz author Colin Coggins is one of the people who talked to the L.A. Times about joining one of the growing number of exclusive private social clubs. “You only want to go to the nightclub that everybody can’t get into, or the hottest restaurant where you can’t get a reservation,” said Coggins, who joined The Britely, a Sunset Strip club that charges $2,900 a year. “The people I know who have the memberships, they have it for cachet.”
-- Barry Lank & Brenda Rees
Wanted: The Eastsider is looking for an editor to manage our coverage of Eastside schools and assist with the production of our Daily Digest newsletter. Go here for details.
Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Wednesday, Sept 14
Los Feliz: Calling all poets, writers, and dreamers! Take a free Creative Writing Workshop with UCLA professor Tony DuShane.
Thursday, Sept 15
Cypress Park: Celebrate the 12th anniversary of Haven Neighborhood Services by attending their Fiesta Gala Night at Los Angeles River Center & Gardens. Get a taste of Mexican gourmet cuisines, live entertainment, and more, all while supporting its mission to empower vulnerable communities.
Friday, Sept 16
Echo Park: Watch Spanish singer Bad Gyal perform at The Echoplex. Her music is a blend of urban and dancehall.
