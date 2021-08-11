Hello!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Please read on for your Wednesday batch of news and stories.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

NEWS

Silver Lake: Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a one-story vacant single-family home in the 3400 block of Plata Street. The Eastsider

Echo Park: An LAPD officer was hospitalized after he was attacked by a dog during a narcotics investigation near Dodger Stadium. The officer shot and killed the dog in the attack. The Eastsider

East LA: A $15,000 reward has been issued in the apparently random killing of an 18-year-old man while he was on his way home from a Fourth of July party. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

No neighborhood was immune from the summer surge

New cases in L.A. County last month increased by 714% over June, according to Crosstown. Atwater Village ranked among the top 10 communities with the largest percentage increases: Up 1,750% to 74 cases in July from 4 in June. That neighborhood didn't have the highest number of July cases on the Eastside, though. This distinction went instead to East Los Angeles (381), with Echo Park (305) coming in second.

Read more in The Eastsider

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

NOTEBOOK

Eats

Quarter Sheets, a Glendale pizza pop-up specializing in "Detroit-ish" pies, is opening a permanent home in Echo Park. Expect whole and by-the-slice pizza along with side dishes and baked goods. Quarter Sheets will be replacing Trencher, a sandwich shop that will close after Aug 15. LA Times

Sticky Rice is serving up curries, salads, soups, and Panang curry fries among other specials through a takeout window on York Boulevard in Highland Park, next to a new nightclub. LA Times

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Government

After five failed attempts at cityhood, some East LA residents are considering the creation of a special district to provide more local control over the unincorporated community of 125,000 residents. LA Times Opinion

COVID

Community health workers known as "promotoras" are knocking on doors across Boyle Heights to encourage residents to get vaccinated. Spectrum News

Awards

The Dream Center in Echo Park has received a donation of $5,000 from Spectrum to support transitional housing programs for people or families in need.

GOOD TO KNOW

Libraries go fine-free

Patrons of county libraries in East Los Angeles and the rest of the county system will no longer have to pay fines for overdue books and other materials. The county librarian will work with county counsel to waive all fees for library patrons and write off unpaid fines. The cost of collecting fees has exceeded the amount collected over the past two years, officials said. The Eastsider

CLASSIFIEDS

Journalists Wanted

The Eastsider is seeking freelance writers to cover local schools and neighborhood history. The ideal candidates should have experience in writing and reporting objective nonfiction pieces; be familiar with journalism ethics and practices; and live on the Eastside. Please send inquiries to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Aug 13: Summer Biergarten

Aug 14: Free Covid Vaccinations at Silver Lake Farmers Market

Go here for event details

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.