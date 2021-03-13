Hello!
Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Don't forget to move those clocks ahead one hour tonight as we begin Daylight Savings Time on Sunday at 2 am.
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.
The Latest
The Eagle Rock bear is getting around
The bear shows up at someone's front door in this home security video that was shared with The Eastsider.
Did someone forward you our newsletter?
News From Our Sponsors
Sponsored by LACFEPS
• Find out more about these public charter schools near you
Sponsored by Tracy Do
All Signs Point to Homes in Atwater Village, Highland Park and Silver Lake
This week's properties from Tracy Do include a corner-lot Spanish with bonus studio; a stylish Craftsman, and a four-bedroom home with a large yard.
• Find out more about these homes
Sponsored by The Rental Girl
New TIC Community in Highland Park
Tucked into an intimate enclave of mid-century bungalows, this completely detached home features a large private gated yard, and a finished single car garage for parking, home office, or all your storage needs.
• Find out more about this home
We ❤️ History
What makes the Eastside so special is the presence of the past on nearly every block. That's why we will be presenting bits of our rich neighborhood history -- the people, places and events -- with you on Saturdays. Please feel free to share some Eastside history and your old or historic photos by replying to this newsletter.
• Lincoln Heights is home to LA Fire Department Station No. 1. The current station -- a well preserved example of Streamline Moderne -- just celebrated its 80th birthday. It replaced a nearby station that opened in 1880.
• Some call it the Pasadena Freeway or just the 110. But its official name is the Arroyo Seco Parkway, LA's first freeway. Here is a 1944 photo of the parkway looking southbound from Avenue 26 in Cypress Park.
• LA County-USC Medical Center, originally known as General Hospital, opened in 1934 in Boyle Heights. But first the builders had to prove whether the power plant could generate enough electricity for 9,000 light fixtures.
Calendar
• Sat, March 13: Picture This! LIVE ANIMATED ONLINE COMEDY
• Sun, March 14: Maru Garcia: membrane tensions
Go here for details and more events
Support Local News
The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.