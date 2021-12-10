It's Friday, finally!

We'll see cool and crisp weather today and into the weekend, with highs in the low 60s.

Highland Park: Chicken Boy in silhouette. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.

LAUSD chief

The L.A. school board selected Alberto Carvalho, the leader of the Miami-Dade County Public Schools system, to be the next superintendent of the L.A. Unified School District. The Eastsider

Charges filed

A former dean at East Los Angeles College in Monterey Park has been charged with embezzlement, allegedly overbilling the school for roughly $1,500 for trips he took. L.A. Times

More rain on the way

A cold front moved across L.A. Thursday, dropping light rain across much of the region. But forecasters warned that the most significant storm of the season is expected to arrive early next week. The Eastsider

What will it be today? Breakfast burritos with Tater Tots in Boyle Heights? Chicken rice with shallots in Highland Park? Or perhaps “Moscow style” oysters in East Hollywood?

These are some of the dishes being served by the 18 Eastside restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups on this year's L.A. Times list of the 101 Best Restaurants in L.A.

Restaurant critic Bill Addison reminds readers that not only does the list recognize excellence, but also "the breadth and spirit of Los Angeles dining."

Read on for a summary of the Eastside restaurants that made the list.

Atwater Village

Morihiro | Japanese | Notable: Sushi bar & Omakase

Boyle Heights

Macheen at Milpa Grille | Mexican | Notable: Breakfast burrito with Tater Tots & birria with chipotle aioli

Mariscos Jalisco | Mexican | Notable: Tacos dorados de camaron

Eagle Rock

Chifa | Chinese/Peruvian | Notable: Caramelized spare ribs & black peppercorn prawns

East Hollywood

Found Oyster | Seafood | Notable: “Moscow style” oysters & lobster bisque roll

Jitlada | Thai | Turmeric beef curry & green-lipped mussels

Northern Thai Food Club | Thai | Notable: Pork sausages with minced lemongrass & gaeng kanoon soup

Echo Park

Konbi | Japanese | Notable: Egg salad sandos & twice-baked almond croissants

Tsubaki | Japanese | Notable: Yakitori & Wagyu sukiyaki

El Sereno

Evil Cooks | Mexican | Notable: Chilaquiles breakfast burrito & octopus al pastor

Highland Park

Hippo | Italian | Notable: Triangoli ravioli & hamachi crudo

Joy | Taiwanese | Notable: Chicken rice with shallots & mochi with crushed peanuts and black sesame

Lincoln Heights

Moo’s Craft Barbecue | Barbecue | Notable: Brisket burger & sausages

Los Feliz

Kismet | Mediterranean/Californian | Notable: Phyllo hand pies filled & lamb meatballs

Silver Lake

All Day Baby | Modern Diner | Notable: Biscuit sandwiches & ricotta hotcakes

El Ruso | Mexican | Notable: Tacos & chile colorado burrito

Needle | Cantonese | Notable: Pork meatballs & chicken thighs with ginger and scallions

Spoon & Pork | Filipino | Notable: Caldereta meat stew & pork sisig

Go to 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. for details.

Soccer finals

El Sereno: The Cal State LA men's soccer team will play for an NCAA Division II National Championship this weekend for the second season in a row.

The Golden Eagles face the University of Charleston in the title game in Colorado on Saturday. Cal State LA won a penalty kick shootout against Nova Southeastern on Dec. 9 to lock up a spot in the national final.

Legal action

Echo Park: A woman is suing the LAPD over injuries she sustained while watching protests last March, the Los Angeles Times reported. Becca Standt was in an alley behind her home during demonstrations over the Echo Park Lake homeless encampment when she said LAPD officers charged through, and struck her without warning. She said they pushed her onto the ground, and would not let her up, causing her to sustain head injuries.

ARRAY Day

Echo Park: Today is not only Friday, but it's ARRAY Day. So says a proclamation by Councilmember Gil Cedillo to honor the 10th anniversary of the film distribution and media company founded by Ava DuVernay. Her organization and nonprofit showcases and supports the work of women and people of color.

Toy Drive

Los Feliz: Gelson's is holding its annual holiday toy drive through Dec. 19 to benefit disadvantaged children. Customers can deposit toys in the red bins at its market at 2725 Hyperion Avenue.

Church fundraiser

Boyle Heights: Konko Church of Los Angeles seeks donations to repair damage caused by two separate arson fires this year. Rafu Shimpo

Dec 11 : Plaza de la Raza’s Annual Holiday Art Sale

Dec 11: “Posada Del Mal” (Sponsored)

Dec 12: Lincoln Heights Holiday Parade

Dec 12: Scrabble at the library

Dec 12: Atwater Village Tree Lighting Street Festival (Sponsored)

Dec 12: Afro-Latin Ensemble

