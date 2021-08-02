Hello, Monday!

East LA: A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in the 1200 block of South McDonnell Avenue. It was East LA's third homicide in three weeks. The Eastsider

East LA: Sheriff Alex Villanueva expressed "grave concerns" about the fatal shooting of a knife-welding man last March by a deputy. A deputy has been relieved of duty and the results of a department investigation will be turned over to county prosecutors and the FBI. The Eastsider

Montecito Heights: Fire crews contained a blaze that scorched about an acre of brush near Debs Park on Friday afternoon. LAFD

El Sereno: Firefighters extinguished a house fire in the 4700 block of N. Hillsdale Drive on Sunday night. Firefighters also rescued a victim from the house who refused to accept medical treatment from paramedics. The Eastsider

An accounting of the Echo Park protests

The LAPD has released a report about its handling of the protests triggered by the closure of the homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake last March. The report reveals that the department spent more than $2 million in salary and overtime. At one point as many as 750 LAPD personnel were deployed to Echo Park to deal with as many as 1,000 protestors in the streets.

The LAPD said it was "hesitant" to get involved in the operation to remove people from the park, which was spearheaded by Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell. But the department became a major player to provide protection as nearly a mile of fencing was installed around the park and to prepare for demonstrations.

Read more in The Eastsider

Mark Duplass, Katie Aselton sell Silver Lake home to OneRepublic guitarist for $5.7 million

The sale of the Barbara Bestor designed home on Baxter Street is the second most expensive single-family home sale in the Silver Lake, says Dirt. The couple originally asked $6.75 million. This and other items in Real Estate Monday.

Items of interest at this week's upcoming public meetings

Historic Landmarks: The Cultural Heritage Commission is scheduled to decide whether or not to approve historic landmark nominations for a Japanese diner in Boyle Heights and a compound of storybook homes in Los Feliz. Items No. 6 & No. 7

Aug 3: East Hollywood National Night Out - Family Fun Night

Aug 5: Popular Kids Club w/ Matt Braunger, James Adomian + MORE!

