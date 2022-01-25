Hello!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Please read on for your Tuesday batch of news and info.

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

NEWS

Artist Honored

Boyle Heights: The L.A. City Council today honored artist Robert Vargas by naming an intersection for him in his native Boyle Heights. Vargas' murals are on buildings throughout the city, and he is currently working on a 14-story mural near Pershing Square that will become the largest mural in the world painted by a single artist. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Los Feliz fountain faces a long dry spell

By Robert Fulton

The iconic Mulholland Fountain has been dry and fenced off for months. And it’s going to stay that way for about three more years.

The fountain was shut off at the end of June after a leak in a layer of waterproofing was discovered, according to the L.A. Department of Water and Power. Two feed of water flooded the equipment room below the monument, causing extensive damage to mechanical and electrical components.

The damage was too severe for a temporary fix. Instead, repairs will be made during a far more extensive restoration that was already being planned. However, work won’t begin until next year and won't be completed until the end of 2024. Until them, the fountain at the corner of Los Feliz Boulevard and Riverside Drive will remain turned off.

Repairs & Restoration

“Rather than attempt to temporarily repair the fountain, it was just best to take care of all the repairs with the necessary upgrades because there’s so much that’s needed,” said Jahayra Gastelum, who has overseen maintenance of the fountain.

The fountain covered in turquoise tile was built in 1940 in memory of William Mulholland, the legendary engineer known as the father of L.A.’s water system. Besides regular maintenance, the monument underwent aesthetic restorations in 1998 and 2013. But there has been no major significant work on mechanical components, some of which remain original.

The $5 million restoration includes pump room equipment replacement, mechanical upgrades and repairs to the plaster finish and waterproofing layers. The surrounding walkways and benches will be fixed and a transformer relocated.

Historic Features Will Remain

New systems will program and control the water jets and new LED lights, making it easier to celebrate Dodger victories with a cascade of blue, for example.

Preserving the fountain’s historic features is a priority.

“We’re going to be replacing the damaged waterproofing, but we’re going to do so that we maintain the historic look of the fountain,” said Helen Olivares, an LADWP mechanical engineer and property manager.

Gastelum notes that some people come to the monument to find inspiration.

“The fountain can mean many different things for each individual of the Los Angeles community,” Gastelum said.

Not everyone is a fan of Vicente Fernandez

Should a section of Bailey Street in Boyle Heights be renamed after the late Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez?

Some members of the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council don't think so.

The council’s planning committee adopted a statement in opposition over instances of the legendary Mariachi’s inappropriate behavior, including a homophobic remark and touching a female fan's breast.

A spokesman for City Councilman Kevin de Leon, who proposed honoring Fernandez, defended renaming the street.

“There are Mariachis that are out there that are just thrilled to death over this idea,” said Peter Brown.

Read more

Real Estate Reductions

This week's featured price cuts include a $30,000 slice on a Highland Park 2-bedroom, $40,000 off a Mount Washington 3-bedroom and a $450,000 chop on a Los Feliz triplex.

Read more

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

NOTEBOOK

Project Approved

Silver Lake: The Planning Commission approved a seven-story, 86-unit apartment building in the 3200 block of Sunset Boulevard, Urbanize reports. Nearby residents had objected to the size and concerns about traffic congestion of the project. It's one of several residential projects the Neman brothers are planning to build on Sunset Boulevard.

Marathon Registration

Griffith Park: Registration is now open for the Run GPR 2022 Griffith Park Half Marathon and 5K. The event -- open to all levels of ability, families and pet-friendly -- will be held on Sunday, Feb. 13. Registration ranges from $50 to $95, and there is even a virtual run option. Proceeds will benefit the Los Angeles Parks Foundation.

Scholarships Available

Northeast LA: The Uptown Gay and Lesbian Alliance is offering scholarships to qualified graduating seniors from several Northeast LA high schools who plan to pursue a college degree or a community college program/vocational certificate. Preference will be given to applicants demonstrating a commitment to social justice in general and to the LGBTQ+ community in particular. Go here for eligible schools and application info.

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest, with nearly 6,000 subscribers.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

WEEKEND OPEN HOUSE

Looking to promote an open house? We can help.

Add your property to our new Weekend Open House section in Friday's Daily Digest. Your listing would also appear on The Eastsider's Open House Calendar and in a Weekend Open House post published on The Eastsider.

Click or tap here to submit your property info and make your purchase.

CALENDAR

Jan 25: Catholic Cemeteries Career Fair

Jan 29: Evening Mile: The Paintings of Julika Lackner

Jan 29: Charter School Fair

• Go here for event details

• Submit an event

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.