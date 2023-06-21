Hello Wednesday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
We're excited to announce this month's Eastsider Giveaway: a $50 gift certificate from Artemisia Nursery. Scroll down for more info.
Now let's get to today's news.
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: The small but hard to miss Echo Barbershop. Thanks to Vincent Foeillet for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla
📢 News
Brush fire extinguished
Lincoln Heights: Firefighters quickly contained a brush fire that was reported after 5 pm in the 3300 block of East Two Tree Avenue. The fire burned about an acre of brush, but no injuries or structural damage were reported. LAFD
Eastsider Giveaway: Artemisia Nursery $50 Gift Certificate
Our Eastsider Giveaway prize for June is a $50 gift certificate from Artemisia Nursery. Artemisia is a retail nursery specializing in California native plants plus heirloom vegetable and herbs starts, house plants, succulents, pottery, and gardening tools and supplies.
A couple of things:
• All current Daily Digest subscribers are automatically entered into the giveaway
• If you are not a Daily Digest subscriber, click or tap here to sign up.
• The contest ends June 28
Know of someone else who likes community news?
Then please send this link and encourage them to sign up: https://bit.ly/3NzKuKk
The winner will be selected at random and announced in an upcoming issue.
Good luck!
SILVER LAKE
Cars keeping crash near homes by freeway exit
Lance Sanders’ property has been struck by cars four times since he bought his place in 2015. His neighbors have been hit at least three times. Over the years, his insurance has paid out $50,000 in damages.
That’s life where the busy Glendale Freeway flows into congested Glendale Boulevard on the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake
Living near the end of the offramp, Sanders had gathered numerous pictures and videos of nearby crashes.
“The noise didn't initially bother me,” he said, “but after all these incidents, it's like living on high alert.”
More than half a century ago, Echo Park and Silver Lake residents stopped highway builders from extending the 2 Freeway south through the neighborhoods. As a result, the speedway dumps out onto the surface streets on the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake.
In the 1990s, $12 million in federal funds were allocated to address this problem, giving birth to the State Route 2 Freeway Terminus Improvement Project. After years of discussion, CalTrans settled on a two-phase plan.
According to Peter Jones of CalTrans, phases 1A and 1B have been completed, including signage, striping, a median extension, more lighting, and sound walls. They’ve also replaced a metal guardrail with a concrete barrier and extended the existing concrete barrier along the left side of the off-ramp, Jones said.
But Phase 2 of the project includes a much more ambitious move: Relocating the existing southbound offramp. This phase, however, has not yet been funded, Jones said.
For Sanders and his neighbors, it’s been a long wait as they continue contacting CalTrans and Assemblywoman Wendy Carillo and try to raise the height of the K-rail to keep the cars on the road.
“There were plans to put in a traffic light two years ago, and then the state told us that they had issues with the contractors who were installing the lights,” Sanders said, “and then someone stole the copper wire that was being used, so the project was halted.”
Sanders has also filed claims with CalTrans over property damage and mental distress. The latest response from the State Department of General Services was that he’d have to sue.
“It's been extremely frustrating and stressful,” Sanders said. “I bought a home to relax, and I feel like I'm doing all of the state's work. Why am I paying taxes if the state cannot do the bare minimum of retaining cars onto their freeways?”
Sponsored by AltaMed Health Services
Summer Dreams Art & Music Festival to Benefit Roosevelt High School Scholars
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
• Saturday, June 24
Summer Dreams: The Rough Riders Art & Music Festival benefitting Roosevelt High School Scholars will take place on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at East Los Angeles College. The inaugural event will feature live musical performances, an art auction, a beer and wine garden, and delicious food. All attendees must be 21 and over.
🛍️ Business
Are storefronts back in style?
From taco trucks to online shoe shops, many business owners have decided they don't need a physical location to attract customers. But two mobile businesses have recently opted to try the brick-and-mortar route:
Echo Park: Body By Candy, a personal trainer who started by operating a mobile gym out of a van, has opened a by-appointment fitness studio at 1528 1/2 Sunset Boulevard, now painted bright green.
Highland Park: Florist Nemuel DePaula spent the past three years driving around town in a pink van -- the Lenita Flower Truck --and selling from pop-up sites. But now DePaula has put down roots at 5568 N. Figueroa Street, where he has opened the black-and-pink Lenita Flower Shop. Open Wednesday through Sunday. Classes and delivering coming soon.
🗒️ Notebook
LA Parks Foundation names new executive director
The not-for-profit Los Angeles Parks Foundation, dedicated to enhancing public recreation and parks, has named Anthony "Tony" Budrovich as its new Executive Director. He succeeds Carolyn Ramsay, who headed the foundation since 2018. Budrovich most recently served as President and CEO of the Catalina Island Conservancy.
New chamber chief
Silver Lake: Real estate agent and interior designer Fatima Malik has become the new President of the Silver Lake Chamber of Commerce, replacing long-time leader Natalie Friedberg. The chamber also announced a new board secretary: Interior design firm owner Kathryn Hampton, who replaces Brittany Walter. Both Friedberg and Walker will remain on the board.
🏙️ City News
🗓️ Things to Do
⭐ Featured Events
Los Feliz: From medieval times to contemporary (though still medieval) Hollywood, No Place Like Gandersheim take you on a wild ride through time with the first woman playwright in history. May 20 - June 25. Get Tickets (Sponsored)
Boyle Heights: "Summer Dreams: The Rough Riders Art & Music Festival" benefitting Roosevelt High School Scholars will feature live musical performances, an art auction, a beer and wine garden, and delicious food. June 24. All attendees must be 21 and over. Get Tickets & Info (Sponsored)
Thursday, June 22
Silver Lake: There's an Antisocial Party happening at Los Globos. This monthly event will feature electro, industrial and dark wave music, with some dissociative visual projections. Plus shop for artwork and catch some fetish performances.
Friday, June 23
Lincoln Heights: Get dancing at Friday Night Funk. Go on a transformative dance experience with DJ Mari Elena. All bodies are welcome, so don't be shy!
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 Have any thoughts on today's Daily Digest?
Help us improve the newsletter.
📈 212 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.