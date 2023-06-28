Hello Wednesday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
📷 Eastside Scene
Silver Lake: A wall of orange and yellow nasturtiums brightens up a fence along the Silver Lake reservoirs path on Armstrong Avenue. Thanks to an Eastsider reader who wishes to remain anonymous for the photo.
ELYSIAN HEIGHTS
The search continues for a lifesaver
Glen Phillips has now lived long enough to watch his daughter graduate from UC Santa Cruz. But he still hasn’t been able to thank the man who saved his life.
Phillips is the Elysian Park jogger who last April was kept alive by CPR after suffering a heart attack near the Marian Harlow Memorial Grove. Since then, he’s held a press conference, and his story has appeared on CBS and NBC — all to find the man who appeared seemingly out of nowhere at precisely the moment when Phillips needed him.
No leads so far, Phillips said -- just a couple of calls from people saying they’re glad he’s alive, and wishing him good luck.
Phillips was jogging along the trail on the morning of April 7 when the large artery leading into the heart closed up — the kind of heart attack that’s apparently known as a “widow-maker,” Phillips said.
He remembers none of it. One moment he was jogging along. Next thing, he woke up much, much later in the hospital. By then, he’d been rushed to Glendale Memorial Hospital, where doctors had reopened the artery, inserted a stent, and put Phillips into a hypothermic coma to prevent brain damage.
But according to witnesses, someone nearby called for help. And that’s when a man appeared saying he knew CPR.
As Phillips discussed it with his doctor later, his luck was astounding.
“The doctor said, ‘It’s amazing you were running by yourself on a trail and got CPR within three minutes,’” Phillips said. “Many professional marathons aren’t even set up like that.”
His contact number for tips is (310) 489-4400.
LOS FELIZ
Seeking protection for Los Feliz Square
What is to be done with Los Feliz Square? The rambling residential enclave between Ambrose and Franklin avenues and from Edgemont Street to Normandie Avenue is considered historic, but there's currently no way to preserve its historic character.
The area dotted with Spanish Colonial, Tudor and other period-style homes is comprised of the Los Feliz Square Single-Family Residential Historic District and the Los Feliz Square Multi-Family Residential Historic District. But that wasn’t enough, for example, to save the old Kuromi-Ito house on Alexandria Avenue from the wrecking ball, to be replaced by a new single-family home, say residents.
As a result, the Los Feliz Improvement Association, is now trying to get these 35 or so acres placed on the National Register of Historic Places, which can offer some limited protection.
“The process is just at the beginning,” said Amy Gustincic, vice president at the LFIA. “We’re working with Historic Resources Group to gather the documentation.”
Many of gracious homes in various styles are a century or more old, with mention of 22 lots being sold in “New Los Feliz Square” in a 1921 story in the Los Angeles Herald. At least two houses have since been declared city historic-cultural monuments — the A.P. Carter Residence on W. Ambrose Avenue and the J.W. Blank Residence on N. Edgemont Street, a former home of pioneering ceramics educator Laura Andreson.
Other buildings have been recognized by Survey L.A., the city’s historic resources survey. These include two apartment buildings along Palmerston Place, both cited as good examples of Spanish Colonial Revival multi-family residential architecture.
A section of homes like this would seem ripe to become a Historic Preservation Overlay Zone, which strictly control exterior changes. But the city’s ability to adopt new historic zones has become more challenging due to changes in state housing laws, according to a statement from the city’s planning department. Even though the City Council has initiated some historic zones recently, such as Wellington Square, those efforts have not moved forward, the planning department said.
So work progresses on the National Register application.
“We’ve gotten some good feedback and support from the residents of the area,” Gustincic said, “and are looking forward to the historic value of Los Feliz Square being formally recognized.”
💡 Good To Know
Is your family water safe?
With warmer temperatures comes more time in the water. Please watch this video from the LA Fire Department about water safety and prevention. Tips include swim lessons, never taking your eyes off your kids when they're in the water, designating a "water watcher" and having multiple layers of security at home to keep unsupervised children out of the pool.
🏙️ City News
LADWP to suspend utility shutoffs during extreme heat (The Eastsider)
Burglars who broke into Karen Bass' home sentenced to prison (The Eastsider)
🗓️ Things to Do
Thursday, June 29
Atwater Village: Come to Club Tee Gee for a blend of smooth '70s/'80s pop at No Jacket Required: A Phil Collins Tribute.
Los Feliz: Kinksters gather up at the LA Kinky Weirdos Munch. Socialize with other community members, but make sure to dress vanilla for this gathering.
Silver Lake: If you're comfortable in front of a crowd, check out The Good Mic. Sign up for an open mic slot after buying an item at the café.
Eagle Rock: Head to Oxy Arts for a Pride-themed Zine Making and Printmaking workshop. RSVP for a chance to create art.
Friday, June 30
East LA: Get your fix of salsa, cumbia, merengue and more at the free, outdoor Susie Hansen Latin Band concert at Obregon Park.
Los Feliz: Spend an evening filled with laughter and Good Company: A Comedy Show. The show will be hosted by Mike Lenczewski and Thomasin Franken and feature comics from Comedy Central, CollegeHumor, and more.
📈 217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
