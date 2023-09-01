It's Friday, finally!
📷 Eastside Scene
East Los Angeles: A cute bungalow with an even cuter replica out front.
📢 News
Rite Aid killing
Glassell Park: A Glassell Park man was sentenced today to 15 years to life in prison for the fatal shooting of a Rite Aid employee two years ago who tried to stop an attempted shoplifting of beer. The Eastsider
Metro train stabbing
Mount Washington: A person was stabbed today on a Metro A Line train near the Southwest Museum Station. There was no description of the victim, who was transported to a hospital in unknown condition. The Eastsider
Hit-and-run motorist sought
Lincoln Heights: Authorities today sought the public's help to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for badly injuring a pedestrian, leaving the 64-year-old man hospitalized in a coma. The Eastsider
LOS FELIZ
Live streaming the sound of an underground creek
The sound of Sacatela Creek will be live-streamed for an hour this Sunday. So tune in for the echoing flow of water passing invisibly under the city.
This is one of the underground creeks that have been regularly live-streamed and recorded by artist Jane Tsong. She began live-streaming these hidden streams after painter David Eddington and Shatto Gallery in Koreatown asked her to contribute to their current exhibition, “Our River,” a group art show about the L.A. River.
“The sound of water is so elemental,” Tsong said. “And it is always there, underneath the city, despite that we have paved over most of the LA basin.”
Sacatela Creek flows under parts of Los Feliz, East Hollywood, Silver Lake, and Echo Park. In the early 20th century, it began in the Franklin Hills and joined Ballona Creek in Koreatown/Mid-City, according to the Los Angeles City Historical Society. In 1929, the creek was diverted into a storm drain, where it runs to this day.
Tsong will live-stream Sacatela Creek in Hollywood from a spot where the flow of water can be heard under the 101 Freeway.
The other two underground creeks that Tsong regularly records are North Branch in Highland Park and Nichols Canyon Creek, which disappears under Hollywood Boulevard. For the North Branch recordings, she has reached her hand and microphone inside a manhole cover and has also gone where the storm drain carries the North Branch to the Arroyo Seco. However, she can’t go too far into a storm drain for a live stream since she needs to maintain a decent cell signal.
Recordings of all three creeks play regularly on her website, underflowLA.net. But this Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sacatela Creek will be live.
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Boyle Heights
Demolitions would be halted for all occupied residences until the Boyle Heights Community Plan update is adopted, under a motion from City Councilmember Kevin de León. “This motion seeks to ensure that residents, especially renters and those in older housing stock, are shielded from displacement and that the neighborhood's character is preserved for generations to come,” De León said in a statement. The motion must be approved by the full City Council to go into effect.
East Hollywood
A senior housing complex on Santa Monica Boulevard at Edgemont Street is about finished, Urbanize reported. The Wilcox is a four-story building with 62 apartments that will go to formerly unhoused seniors.
Echo Park
The LA Business Journal lays out some major residential construction projects currently underway in the neighborhood.
Lincoln Heights
The framing is about to rise for the huge, controversial mixed-use development at 141 Avenue 34, Urbanize reports. A red tower crane has appeared at the construction site where plans call for a set of new low-rise buildings with a combined total of 468 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Los Feliz
W.C. Fields' old house -- which later belonged to Lily Tomlin -- quietly changed hands earlier this month, according to Redfin. The Italianate four-bedroom in gated Laughlin Park sold for $9.4 million, a $1.1 million drop from the 2021 sale price. Fields lived there for a few years, starting in 1940, but never actually owned it, always preferring to rent. Tomlin later bought it in the early 1980s, according to Curbed. No information is listed about the most recent purchaser.
🐾 Adopt-a-Pet
The North Central Animal Shelter in Lincoln Heights has countless dogs, cats and other animals desperately needing forever homes. This week, we introduce Zeus and Mufasa.
Zeus - ID: A1667717
Zeus is 8 years old, weighs 85 lbs and is a very sweet dog that loves to be groomed and play in the sprinklers. He's available to adopt now! Click here to learn more about Zeus.
Mufasa - ID: A2091216
Mufasa is 1 years old, weighs 7 lbs and is a very vocal and curious kitty. She's available to adopt now! Click here to learn more about Mufasa.
The six LA Animal Services Centers are open Tuesday through Friday from 8am to 5pm and Saturday and Sunday, from 11am to 5pm. Centers are closed Mondays and City-observed holidays. For more information about LA Animal Services, visit: laanimalservices.com
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
Belmont Centennial: Belmont High is celebrating its 100th birthday with a Sentinel Centennial Weekend Celebration. All alumni are invited to campus for the Varsity Football game, an All-Class picnic, and a Commemoration Ceremony. Sept 8, 9 & 11. Go here for details
LéaLA: LéaLA, the Spanish-language book fair and literary festival, will showcase authors from Mexico and Latin American countries and U.S. Latino writers. The free event with readings, workshops and booksellers will be held Sept. 14 - 17 at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes. Go here for details.
Friday, September 1
Atwater Village: Catch nationally touring comedians at LA's Comedy & Wine Night at Oeno Vino. Open up a bottle of award-winning wine and see Francesca Fiorentini, the host of Red White and Who?, and celebrity impersonator Lyall Behrens.
East Hollywood: In a limited two-weekend engagement, check out Scott Borden in A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum at the Barnsdall. The benefit will aid the Glioblastoma Foundation.
Saturday, September 2
Elysian Valley: Join Mike Tamburo on a Sound Meditation Journey at The Gong Shop. Bring a yoga mat and listen to Tamburo orchestrate 40+ overtone instruments.
Griffith Park: Pokémon: The First Movie will be playing at The Autry's Street Food Cinema series. Watch Pokémon trainer Ash Ketchum go against Mewtwo.
Silver Lake: Calling all Queer Toxicas! Enjoy a night of perreo and cumbias at the Virgil's Toxica Latin Party. Dance all night and see Latin burlesque and drag.
Sunday, September 3
Echo Park: Take a three-hour Figure Drawing session at Heavy Manners Library with artist Kris Chau. Bring your own art materials and try your hand at drawing a nude model.
📈 220 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
