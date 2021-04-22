Hello!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

The Latest

Thursday's Breaking News

• Cal State LA plans require vaccinations before students and staff can return to campus

• Police seek truck driver in Boyle Heights hit-and-run that left cyclist severely injured

Serving up coffee and community

A cup of coffee in the morning is the way most people start their day. For Anya and Matthew Schodorf, the routine became a dream-come-true when they opened Cafe de Leche in Highland Park. Ten years later, the couple have expanded into the roasting business and added a second shop. Details in this week's Neighborhood Flavor.

Man killed on Boyle Heights freeway

The pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night at the junction of the 101 and 10 freeways, reports The Eastsider.

Silver Lake crash

Police were seeking a man who allegedly threw away a gun as he fled the scene of a two-car collision Wednesday morning near the Silver Lake Reservoir, reports The Eastsider.

City News

• L.A. schools chief Austin Beutner to leave job after three years

Notebook

• Childcare vs Meetings: Los Feliz Ledger publisher Allison Cohen took 4th District Councilmember Nithya Raman to task for excusing herself from a Zoom meeting with constituents to take care of her children. “This is the fourth time since January—that I know of—where Raman has used the excuse of her children to leave constituent meetings before they were over,” Cohen wrote in an editorial regarding a Los Feliz homeless encampment. “It’s bad form on her part, disingenuous and needs to stop. Children should not be used as excuses or props for an elected official to repeatedly get out of answering tough constituent questions.”

Jesse Zwick, a spokesperson for Raman, told The Eastsider, “We don't have a comment on Ms. Cohen's sexist remarks re: CM's childcare obligations.”

• Street Lighting: The L.A. City Council confirmed Miguel Sangalang as the new director of the Bureau of Street Lighting. Sangalang will lead the bureau's upkeep and improvements of the city's 220,000 street light infrastructure assets. He previously worked for Mayor Eric Garcetti as deputy mayor for budget and innovation.

