Echo Park: Fire at the onramp to the 2 Freeway. Thanks to Victar Labansat for the photo.

NEWS

City Terrace: One man was killed during an exchange of gunfire this morning in what may have been a gang-related shooting. The Eastsider

Boyle Heights: A man was transported to a hospital in critical condition after he was shot on Lorena Street. The Eastsider

East L.A.: A commission said it will undertake a "full-scale investigation" into alleged deputy gangs operating within the sheriff's department, the East L.A. station. The Eastsider

The story of Nayarit

By Barry Lank

An Echo Park restaurant that closed more than 40 years ago is finally getting its own book.

“A Place at the Nayarit” by USC professor Natalia Molina tells the story behind the Mexican restaurant that once occupied the current site of The Echo nightclub. Run by Molina’s grandmother Natalia Barraza, El Nayarit became a center for the local Mexican community - workers and customers alike.

Nayarit showed how restaurants can "serve as social spaces that shape the neighborhoods in which they are located" and "empower those who inhabit the surrounding area,” Molina said in 2019 when she lectured on the topic.

The original El Nayarit operated for several years near Boyle Heights. Barraza moved to a larger, 70-seat location in Echo Park in 1951. In this spot, the restaurant began attracting a loyal clientele that included a mix of working-class Mexicans as well as actors, musicians, and other celebrities.

After Barraza died, her daughter sold the restaurant in the mid-1970s to Cuban owners who kept the Nayarit name, Molina said. After more than 20 years, the building was sold to concert promoter Mitchell Frank, who opened The Echo nightclub on the site in 2001.

Subtitled “How a Mexican Restaurant Nourished a Community,” the book comes out in April. All proceeds earned during 2022 go to No Us Without You, which provides food relief to undocumented hospitality workers affected by the pandemic.

“I wrote this book with the same goal as No Us Without You,” Molina said. “To support immigrant workers.”

GOOD TASTE

Bar Moruno in Silver Lake reopened on Wednesday in a new location on Sunset. Owned by Osteria Mozza alums Chef Chris Feldmeier and David Rossoff, the restaurant returns after closing in 2017. The menu will feature live-fire cooking, a wide selection of conservas (tinned fish) and organic and biodynamic bottles.

Two new places are in the works for Lincoln Heights. Bread Lounge, the Arts District Bakery, will open a shop in a 200-unit apartment complex nearing construction near the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, according to a leasing agent. Meanwhile, Home Girl Cafe will open an outlet in a new affordable housing complex near Lincoln Park.

Highland Park’s Kumquat Coffee was ranked one of the best coffee shops in America by Food & Wine Magazine. They described the shop as "charming and breezy" and the "perfect place" to sample a global selection of coffee, mainly from Korea.

Read more

REAL ESTATE

Celebrity Real Estate

Ronan Farrow and his longtime partner Jon Lovett bought a 100-year-old, 3-bedroom home in the hills, Dirt reported.

The 3,168-square-foot home along Observatory Avenue has a long show- business provenance. Farrow, of course, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and the son of actress Mia Farrow and Woody Allen. Lovett is the co-founder of Crooked Media, known for its “Pod Save America” podcast.

The seller is “High School Musical” actress Vanessa Hudgens, who bought it from actor Gary Oldman in 2018.

Film titan Cecil B. DeMille reportedly built the home in 1922 for his mistress, actress Julia Faye.

Read More

Real Estate Reductions

This week's featured discounts include a $75,000 slice on a Glassell Park Traditional; a $100,000 cut on a Boyle Heights American Foursquare; and a $200,000 chop on a Silver Lake Mid Century.

Read More

WEEKEND EVENTS

Friday

El Sereno: Watch the celebrated classic choreography of Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández.

Watch the celebrated classic choreography of Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández. Los Feliz: Stop by the Little Knittery during the 10th Annual Yarn Crawl.

Saturday

Lincoln Heights: Enjoy a night of punk music theater at Adobe Punk.

Enjoy a night of punk music theater at Adobe Punk. Los Feliz: Lonesome Town, the artist behind those sad clown sofas left across town, is the subject of a solo exhibition.

Sunday

Los Feliz: Listen to choral music and contribute to the restoration of a pipe organ at St. Mary of the Angeles church.

Listen to choral music and contribute to the restoration of a pipe organ at St. Mary of the Angeles church. Echo Park: Adopt a cat or dog (or both!) at the monthly Monty & Friends Adoption Drive at the Echo Park Lake Rec Center.

Adopt a cat or dog (or both!) at the monthly Monty & Friends Adoption Drive at the Echo Park Lake Rec Center. Los Feliz: Find out what happens when tenants get too close for comfort in Apartment Living.

Find out what happens when tenants get too close for comfort in Apartment Living. Glassell Park: Laugh it up during a night of stand up at Friendship Buddies.

More Things to Do in our Events Calendar

ONE LAST THING

• Drink Your Fresh Vegetable: Apparently juice bars and stands have been around for a long time judging by this 1938 photo of Shy-Der's Health Juices in Highland Park. Check out those carrots!

