Eastside Scene

Fire in the Sky: Sunset view from Montecito Heights. Thanks to Martha Benedict for the photo.

NEWS

• Glassell Park: A man who was wounded in a drive-by shooting near Estara Avenue and Drew Street on Friday afternoon has died from his injuries. The Eastsider

• Echo Park: A separate drive-by shooting early Saturday morning on Mohawk Street left a woman wounded. The Eastsider

• Fires: The 4th of July weekend was busy for firefighters. The LAFD snuffed out small brush and rubbish fires in Lincoln Heights and a garage fire in Elysian Valley. Elysian Park was also hit with a small brush fire.

THE LATEST

Vista Theatre prepares for a new role

Even as many L.A. movie houses reopened from their pandemic slumber, the beloved Vista Theatre in Los Feliz remained closed. Now we may know why. Director Quentin Tarantino announced on the Armchair Expert podcast that he has purchased the nearly century-old Vista and plans to showcase movies new and old -- but only those made on film as opposed to the digital variety.

“The Vista is like a crown jewel kind of thing," Tarantino said. "It’ll be like the best prints. We’ll show older films, but they will be like older films that can hold a four-night engagement.”

Tarantino said the change will take place by the end of the year.

The owners of the Vista also operate the nearby Los Feliz 3 on Vermont Avenue. That theatre has partnered with the film-preservation group American Cinematheque to start screening movies as well holding special events and Question & Answer sessions later this month.

This means that Los Feliz will in a few months have two theatres a few blocks apart that will cater to serious film fans interested in 35 mm prints, documentaries and classics that would be hard to find in mainstream theaters.

More in The Eastsider

How low will they go?

This week's Real Estate Reductions features a $20,000 slice on a Los Feliz condo; $31,000 cut on a Highland Park 3-bedroom; and a $51,000 chop on Eagle Rock bungalow.

GOOD TO KNOW

Minimum wage increase

Starting this month employers in the City of Los Angeles with 25 or fewer workers as well as non-profit corporations with 26 or more employees have to start paying at least $15 an hour. This is the final stage of minimum wage increases that have been implemented over the past five years. Go here for more details.

CLASSIFIEDS

Need a new website?

Local designer Lex Roman has created affordable, easy to use websites starting at $350. Use code EASTSIDER75 for $75 off.

NOTEBOOK

• El Sereno: The motorcyclist who was killed in a June 26 crash on Huntington Drive has been identified by police as 31-year-old Jose Zepeda Chinchilla.

• Lincoln Heights: Lincoln High graduate Caroline Aguilar has died at age 91. One of eight children, she would make tamales and menudo in the family business before she going to school.

• Rampart Village: Marjorie Romer, a Los Feliz native, has died at age 98. L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez visited Romer after she suffered three burglaries in one week.

CALENDAR

• July 7: Grand Park’s Portraits of Freedom: Building a Life in L.A.

• July 8: Paper Mache Mask Making Workshop

Go here for details and more events

