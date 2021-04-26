Hello, Monday!

After several days of cool weather, things are expected to heat up into the low 90s by week's end. Now, here's a fresh batch of news and info to start your week.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Eastside Scene

Bungalow demo notice

One of the many blue "Notice of Demolition" signs that have been popping up across the Eastside. This one is posted on a Hermon bungalow. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.

The Latest

Monday's Breaking News

Libraries will partially reopen in May, including six Eastside locations

• Dodger Dogs no longer come from Farmer John

Weekend News

LAPD seeks Los Feliz hit-and-run driver who left 15-year-old severely injured

 500 fans to fill Dodger Stadium vaccination zone

 Couple rescued from Griffith Park hillside

 Hollywood Boulevard shut down in East Hollywood after man climbs construction crane

Because you can't own too many Los Feliz homes

Director-producer David Fincher and producer Ceán Chaffin purchased a Mid Century on Los Adornos Way for just under $2.8 million, reports Dirt.  It's their second Los Feliz property. This and other items in Real Estate Monday.

Calendar

 April 26: 27th Annual Latina Action Day

Go here for details and more events

