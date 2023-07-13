Good Morning!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
I'm Robert Fulton, your Daily Digest editor for Thursday. It's hot and getting hotter. Here's some tips for keeping cool.
Now on to today's news.
-- Robert Fulton
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Highland Park: An ominous trail of smoke from a house fire drifts across the night sky. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla
📢 News
Highland Park -- A homeless man is in stable condition after being shot Wednesday night in a shooting that police believe is gang-related, according to preliminary police reports. The 35-year-old victim was near Avenue 53 and York Boulevard when he was approached by a man who pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds, striking the victim. The Eastsider
👏 Thank You Thursday
We have some new contributors to thank this week: Darren G., Conrado Terrazas Cross and one other who wishes to remain anonymous. Thank you!
The financial support from our Reader Sponsors makes it possible for us to provide you the community news -- from breaking news to people profiles and community concerns to restaurant openings -- that you won't find anyplace else.
🍽️ Good Taste
Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Happenings
Echo Park: Sage Plant Based Bistro & Brewery is giving its bar a makeover and its own name: Table 16. The name is inspired by the table at which Sage’s late founder, Mimi Moss, would sit at to do work in the bar area and brewery attached to the restaurant, said Head Brewer Kimberly Rice. In addition to new banquettes, the bar's menu has been revamped with new cocktails to complement the farm fresh drinks and beer/kombucha made in the Sunset Boulevard brewery. On July 15, they’ll host an opening party with live DJs and new cocktails to coincide with the Echo Park Lake Lotus Festival
Silver Lake: All Day Baby is hosting three nights in July with dinner menus curated by guest chefs. First up is chef Royce Burke, who is creating a one-night homage to Dino’s Famous Chicken on July 13. The menu will include “the famous chicken, Caesar salad, steak frites, martinis and more,” according to a post on their Instagram.
Openings
Victor Heights: Chef Jihee Kim has opened Perilla as a brick-and-mortar home for her Instagramable takeout banchan near Echo Park. Eater LA reports that the menu features a small selection of entrees, combination plates and appetizers, along with natural wines and craft beers to pair with them at the restaurant’s patio seating.
Closings
Historic Filipinotown: Porridge + Puffs has closed after reopening last month, according to the L.A. Times. The porridge-based restaurant opened in 2018 after a successful few years as a pop-up.
More Restaurant News
Boyle Heights & East LA: L.A. TACO’s ride along the expanded E Line takes them to Santa Cecilia Restaurant, which is said to serve up L.A.’s best taco de tripas; Tacos San Juditas is great for its Puebla-style picaditas. Heading into East L.A., Birriería Chalio, Lupe’s #2 Burritos, and El Dorado Express round out L.A. Taco's list of the best stops along the railway.
Highland Park: Delicias Bakery & Some has added a vegan lavender concha to their menu. They also have a lavender lemonade aqua fresca to match!
Despite being far from the ocean, the Eastside is swimming with prime oyster bar selections, according to the L.A. Times. Highland Parks’ ETA, East Hollywood’s Found Oyster, and Silver Lake’s L&E Oyster Bar all made the list.
ECHO PARK
Lotus Festival to celebrate Indonesia
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The 42nd Lotus Festival comes to Echo Park Lake this weekend with rice-paper lanterns floating on the lake.
This year’s festival celebrates the nation of Indonesia, and includes The Lights of Dreams Lantern Event, an adaptation of Indonesia’s annual Buddhist event, Waisak.
While the Lotus Festival is free as usual, the lanterns are not. Anybody who wants to put one in the water must buy a ticket — $20 for an afternoon launch, $30 for any time after 6 pm. For that, you get the lantern kit and access to the decorating station.
Beyond that, the festival offers handcrafted artwork, dragon boat races, a children’s area, a food court, and free entertainment on the main stage.
What you won't find much of at the Lotus Festival are lotus plants. The lake's famed lotus bed is once again nearly barren as it has been in recent years.
📢 City News
• Texas sends third busload of immigrants to L.A. The Eastsider
• Hollywood actors to join writers on the picket line The Eastsider
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, July 14
Echo Park: Check out the first interdisciplinary show, Lost and Found: Flask/Comb/Pillow, featuring readings, art and vinly DJ sets at Stories Books & Café.
Saturday, July 15
Echo Park: Celebrate Asian food and culture at the 42nd Los Angeles Lotus Festival, which this year showcases Indonesia. The event will feature rice paper lanterns floating upon the lake in an adaptation of Indonesia's Buddhist Festival. (July 15-16)
Elysian Valley: Join CaleDNA at Rattlesnake Park for Soil Sample Collecting and a Nature Walk along the LA River. This community science event will document species data, use the iNaturalist app to tag photos of wildlife and take eDNA samples of soil.
Highland Park: Learn about Bokashi, a simple fermented composting process ideal for those who live in small homes.
Sunday, July 16
Highland Park: There's a book launch event happening at The Pop-Hop with dietitian/nutritionist, Christy Harrison, author of the "The Wellness Trap," a book about the harms of wellness culture.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 How did we do today?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
📈 216 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
216 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.