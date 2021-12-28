Hello!

The last week of the year will be a cold, with temps expected to peak in the low to 50s, and more rain is on the way. But we should warm up and dry out in time for New Year's Eve.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

EASTSIDE SCENE

Elysian Park: An only-in-L.A. view of palms trees and snow-capped mountains. Thanks to Sandra Ross for sharing her photo.

NEWS

Fatal shooting

Eagle Rock: A man who was allegedly in possession of a knife was fatally shot by the LAPD on Sunday night at a Chevron gas station, authorities said. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Real Estate Reductions

This week's featured price cuts include $13,000 off a Historic Filipinotown 4-plex; a $25,000 cut on a Montecito Heights 3-bedroom; and a $30,000 chop off a Los Feliz Contemporary.

NOTEBOOK

Crash update

The person who was killed in a crash on the 5 Freeway near Elysian Park was identified as Veronica Aguirre Jaimes, 67. She died of traumatic injuries in the Christmas Eve crash, according to the coroner's office. A 29-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl were taken to hospitals in unknown conditions and four other people injured in the crash declined assistance.

Punching Bag

Lincoln Heights: The pandemic has actually helped Wallice Hana Watanabe, in a way, The New York Times said. “A lot of people had time to listen to music and find new artists, said the 23-year-old Lincoln Heights resident, who is known in the music world as just Wallice. Her song “Punching Bag” landed on an influential Spotify list in 2020. A recent piece, “23,” has also had success on Spotify, with three million streams.

CLASSIFIEDS

