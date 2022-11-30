Hello!
Let's get you up to speed with the latest news on this last day of November.
-- Jesús Sanchez
📷 Eastside Scene
Debs Park: Thanks to Katrina Alexy for her end-of-the-day hike photo.
Keeping Eastside bodies of water filled during dry times
Despite recent rainfall and cooler weather, California's drought persists. We looked at how the record dry spell has impacted our favorite Eastside bodies of water.
Silver Lake, Ivanhoe and Rowena reservoirs
The L.A. Department of Water and Power maintains the Silver Lake, Ivanhoe and Rowena reservoirs.
Silver Lake Reservoir can hold 795 million gallons of water but currently contains only about 250 million gallons, according to Sabrina Tsui, a resource development and watershed manager. The reservoir is now fed with groundwater while the non-potable Pollock well in Elysian Valley is being repaired.
Meanwhile, the neighboring Ivanhoe Reservoir, which maxes out at 59 million gallons, has been drained while the DWP works on upgrading its aeration and recirculation systems.
As previously reported in the Eastsider, the decorative ponds atop the underground Rowena Reservoir were drained last year to repair a filtration system. With the drought top of mind, there are no immediate plans to refill the ponds.
Echo Park Lake
L.A. Sanitation & Environment maintains Echo Park Lake. According to the department, the drought has had little impact. Its 28.75-million gallon capacity can be replenished by even a minor storm thanks to urban stormwater runoff from a sizable 780-acre watershed, say officials. The lake also receives some potable water.
Hollenbeck Park and Lincoln Park lakes
The small lakes at Hollenbeck Park in Boyle Heights and Lincoln Park in Lincoln Heights are under no immediate threat from the drought, said Recreation and Parks Department spokeswoman Rose Watson. Both are replenished by rainfall and, if the water level falls too low, potable water, she said.
Los Angeles River
The L.A. River faces different challenges than the city’s lakes and reservoirs. Dennis Mabasa, chief operating officer of the Friends of the L.A. River, stresses that climate change also threatens the river, not just drought.
“Not only are we seeing less rain altogether, but we’re seeing less predictable rain,” Mabasa.
Approximately 70% to 90% of the river's flow comes from wastewater treatment facilities, while the rest comes from rainfall, Masaba said.
One existential threat to the river is the city’s goal of recycling 100% of wastewater by 2035. Though much in favor of recycling water, FOLAR does see challenges ahead with so much water no longer flowing into the river. In response, FOLAR has launched its Keep the River Wet campaign.
Should we use potable (drinkable) water to fill Eastside lakes during the drought?
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Wednesday, Nov 30
Los Feliz: Watch the documentary miniseries, Dear Santa, during the LA Breakfast Club gathering. The screening will share stories from different kids and families during the holidays.
Thursday, Dec 1
Echo Park: Check out the book launch of Against the Written Word by Ian Svenonius, author of underground best sellers.
Highland Park: Grab a feather boa and come to the Homo Happy Hour's first-ever Drag Show & Contest.
